    HN Mason D. Webb; 2nd MLG Warrior of the Week

    07.01.2025

    Story by Cpl. Christian Salazar 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    Webb’s command selected him as warrior of the week for his work ethic, and his efforts to support both in garrison, where he regularly provides clinical support to the Fleet and Family Medicine Clinic at the Navy Medicine and Training Center Portsmouth, and while forward deployed where he was the sole medical asset during joint training operations with NATO allies. While deployed Webb supported eight Marines as the sole medical asset during joint operations with U.S. and Norwegian Special Forces delivering continuous medical coverage for 120 hours, performing 21 field medical interventions in sub-freezing conditions. Webb's advice to junior Marines and Sailors is to, “Shift their focus from what others can do for them to how they can contribute to others, encouraging them to adopt a mindset of service and support." Each week, 2nd MLG recognizes one outstanding Marine or Sailor that goes above and beyond in their duties and embodies the qualities of an outstanding service member. (Courtesy Photo sent by HN Mason Webb)

