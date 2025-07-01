HN Mason D. Webb; 2nd MLG Warrior of the Week

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Navy Corpsman Mason Webb, a field medical service technician with 2nd Medical...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Navy Corpsman Mason Webb, a field medical service technician with 2nd Medical Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, and a native of Lapine, Oregon, was selected as the 2nd MLG Warrior of the Week at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 30, 2025. Webb’s command selected him as warrior of the week for his work ethic, high standard of patient care, and his constant hunger to learn more. Each week, 2nd MLG recognizes one outstanding Marine or Sailor that goes above and beyond in their duties and embodies the qualities of an outstanding service member. (Courtesy Photo sent from HN Mason Webb) see less | View Image Page

Webb’s command selected him as warrior of the week for his work ethic, and his efforts to support both in garrison, where he regularly provides clinical support to the Fleet and Family Medicine Clinic at the Navy Medicine and Training Center Portsmouth, and while forward deployed where he was the sole medical asset during joint training operations with NATO allies. While deployed Webb supported eight Marines as the sole medical asset during joint operations with U.S. and Norwegian Special Forces delivering continuous medical coverage for 120 hours, performing 21 field medical interventions in sub-freezing conditions. Webb's advice to junior Marines and Sailors is to, “Shift their focus from what others can do for them to how they can contribute to others, encouraging them to adopt a mindset of service and support." Each week, 2nd MLG recognizes one outstanding Marine or Sailor that goes above and beyond in their duties and embodies the qualities of an outstanding service member. (Courtesy Photo sent by HN Mason Webb)