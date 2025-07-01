PEO STRI Employee Recognized with Army Civilian Award for Humanitarian Service

Courtesy Photo | Joshua T. Hicks, a former Army signals intelligence specialist and current civilian...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Joshua T. Hicks, a former Army signals intelligence specialist and current civilian supervisory intelligence specialist and acting cyber division chief for the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) Threat Systems Management Office (TSMO), is pinned with the Army Civilian Award for Humanitarian Service by his wife, Charis, during a surprise ceremony on June 26 at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. Hicks provided critical life-saving care to a 14-year-old victim after witnessing a hit-and-run accident on his way to work at TSMO on Oct. 9, 2025. Brig. Gen. Christine Beeler, Program Executive Officer at PEO STRI, presented the award during the ceremony. (Photo courtesy of Eric Schultz, Redstone Rocket) see less | View Image Page

A civilian employee assigned to the U.S. Army Program Executive Officer, Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) Threat Systems Management Office (TSMO) was awarded the Army Civilian Award for Humanitarian Service during a ceremony on June 26 at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.



Joshua T. Hicks, a former Army signals intelligence specialist and current civilian supervisory intelligence specialist and acting cyber division chief at TSMO, received the award for his quick life-saving actions last fall that helped to save a life.



Hicks said he was driving to work on Oct. 9, 2024, when he witnessed a vehicle speeding through a red light and strike Chandler Drouin, a 14-year-old Grissom High School student and Army Junior ROTC member who was training with his cross-country team.



Drouin was critically injured and unconscious, with visible lacerations and broken bones. Hicks said his “Soldier for Life” mentality kicked in as he grabbed a medical kit from his vehicle, took control of the scene, rendered aid and stabilized Drouin until paramedics arrived.



“Helping people is what I truly enjoy, it’s why I joined the Army, and why I wanted to focus on emergency medical training,” said Hicks. “I am no EMT, but I keep a large medical trauma kit in my truck, in my bags, and around the house.



A humble Hicks said he did not deserve such an award but was just in the right place at the right time and only did what would be expected from anyone in that type of situation. He added that he was honored to serve the Army, and proud to share the uniform, values, and heritage with the young man’s family.



“The Army creates a sense of purpose, of preparedness, and a call to action,” said Hicks. “It creates a family that is more than blood, but mission, responsibility, a sense of community, and a desire to help others.”



The entire cross-country team witnessed the incident last October.



“As I was running to Chandler, a man showed up at the scene with a medical bag and immediately started first aid on Chandler,” said Christi Binns, the cross-country coach for Grissom High School. “He cut Chandler’s shirt, inspecting his injuries. He was giving Chandler medical attention as he was able and did so until the Fire Department showed up. He continued to help until the ambulance came.



Binns said that while the man (Hicks) was administering care to Drouin, he had his rosary beads wrapped around his wrist and was praying.



“As a Catholic Christian, I know the power of the Rosary,” said Binns. “I know for a fact that Joshua was a human angel that was meant to be at the right place at the perfect time to save a young man's life.”



When the ambulance departed, Hicks said he provided a witness statement and detailed descriptions of the driver and vehicle to police. The suspect was arrested later that day.



Druin survived the accident and is still recovering from his injuries. His father, an active-duty Army chief warrant officer serving in Huntsville, notified TSMO leadership of Hick’s commendable actions. TSMO Director Bradley Horton nominated Hicks for the Civilian Award for Humanitarian Service for actions that helped save a life.



The award citation reads, “The events can be summarized as the following: a former Soldier, Mr. Hicks, rendering potentially life-saving emergency aid to a JROTC student who is the child of an active-duty Army soldier. Mr. Hicks’ knowledge, training, preparedness, and willingness to act and render humanitarian aid reflects greatly upon himself, our office, and the Department of the Army.”



Brig. Gen. Christine A. Beeler, program executive officer for PEO, presented the award to Hicks during the surprise ceremony.



“Josh, you have demonstrated how true the phrase ‘Soldier for Life” is by immediately launching into action to help someone in dire need,” said Beeler. “Your service to your fellow human beings hasn’t stopped just because you’ve put the uniform away. I am honored to present this award to you. You epitomize the meaning of Soldier for Life.”



The Army Civilian Award for Humanitarian Service is given by the Department of the Army to individuals who exemplified themselves with meritorious direct "hands-on" participation in an act or operation of a humanitarian nature directed toward an individual or groups of individuals.



Consisting of a medal, lapel button, and certificate. The medal depicts two extended hands grasping a laurel wreath, symbolizing the spirit of the award by reaching out to help, assist, and give aid.



The laurel denotes the unselfish concern for the plight of fellow human beings that this award recognizes and surrounds a star indicating superior achievement. The color purple on the ribbon stands for self-sacrifice, white is for regeneration and blue for benevolence and universal friendship; all are attributes of the humanitarian effort.