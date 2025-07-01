LRC Ansbach food service team brings ‘the shine’ to Wings of Victory Warrior Restaurant

Photo By Cameron Porter | The team of dining facility assistants from Logistics Readiness Center Ansbach pose...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | The team of dining facility assistants from Logistics Readiness Center Ansbach pose for a photo at the Wings of Victory Warrior Restaurant on Katterbach Army Airfield, U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach. The team of FSAs are responsible for the overall cleanliness and sanitation of the facility, seven days a week, 365 days a year. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

ANSBACH, Germany – If you ever have the chance to visit the Wings of Victory Warrior Restaurant on Katterbach Army Airfield, U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach, one thing you’ll immediately notice is the shine, said Phil Brown. Thanks to the food service workers there assigned to Logistics Readiness Center Ansbach, the USAG Ansbach community dining facility is one of the cleanest and safest in Germany.



“I manage 14 food service assistants and three FSA leaders who are responsible for the overall cleanliness and sanitation of the facility, seven days a week, 365 days a year,” said the LRC Ansbach food service worker supervisor. “We’ve been told numerous times that our DFAC is one of the cleanest dining facilities there is.”



But Brown said overall operations at the dining facility are a total team effort. His FSAs handle the facility, dishes, appliances and the dining area while a contracted company handles food preparation, and Soldiers from 16th Sustainment Brigade manage administrative operations and rations.



“This team is providing an extremely important service to the USAG Ansbach community,” Brown said, “not just the Soldiers stationed here but the entire USAG Ansbach population. This includes the servicemembers, civilian employees, family members and a rather large group of retirees.”



Brown, who served eight years as an active-duty Soldier in Air Defense, also worked at an Exchange Car Care Center, a Burger King and at an installation bowling center at various locations throughout Germany before accepting a job offer with LRC Ansbach handling food service operations. He said his team of 17 FSAs have the primary responsibility to prevent cross contamination and foodborne illnesses. They do this by conducting thorough deep cleaning and sanitation of the entire facility three times a day during the week and twice a day on weekends when the DFAC just serves brunch and dinner.



“We make sure all the tables, chairs, counters, pots, pans, dishes, appliances, bathrooms – anything that can come in contact with our customers – are 100 percent cleaned and sanitized 100 percent of the time. We make sure everything is clean before each meal and cleanliness and proper sanitation is maintained during the meals and throughout,” said Brown.



Brown said the next time you visit Katterbach Army Airfield, stop by the Wings of Victory Warrior Restaurant for breakfast, lunch or dinner. The food is fantastic, and the LRC Ansbach food service team makes the DFAC stand out and shine.



LRC Ansbach is one of eight LRCs under the command and control of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, transportation, and food service management as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, property book operations, and non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Ansbach directs, manages, and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of USAG Ansbach.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.