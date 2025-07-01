U.S., ROK Navies Conduct CONSOL Training

Courtesy Photo | CHINHAE, South Korea—Republic of Korea’s Cheonji-class fast combat support ship...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | CHINHAE, South Korea—Republic of Korea’s Cheonji-class fast combat support ship ROKS Daecheong (AOE-58) connects its fuel line to Military Sealift Command’s commercial charter oiler MT Allied Pacific during conducted a simulated consolidated cargo replenishment at sea (CONSOL), at Chinhae, June 19, 2025. CONSOL capability is when a specially outfitted MSC-controlled tanker conducts underway refueling operations, transferring fuel and/or cargo to combat logistics-force ships at sea. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Military Sealift Command’s (MSC) commercial charter oiler MT Allied Pacific conducted a simulated consolidated cargo replenishment at sea (CONSOL), at Chinhae, June 16-19, 2025.



CONSOL capability is when a specially outfitted MSC-controlled tanker conducts underway refueling operations, transferring fuel and/or cargo to combat logistics-force (CLF) ships at sea.



Typically, CLF ships are required to return to shore to a Defense Fuel Support Point to resupply. A CONSOL eliminates those round-trips to a supply point, thereby, reducing cost and increasing time at sea to support the fleet.



“Returning to shore, or to a supply depot, requires ships to leave the operation areas, and travel to wherever the fuel terminal is, which requires time,” said U.S. Navy Senior Chief Boatswain's Mate Andrew Werner, MSC Far East. “The sole advantage to a CLF taking fuel from a tanker vice a terminal, is that the tanker can move to the geographic location, where it is needed.”



In this case, Allied Pacific connected with Republic of Korea’s Cheonji-class fast combat support ship ROKS Daecheong (AOE-58). The ability of an ROK tanker to CONSOL allows them to also carry fuel out to the fleet, and provide underway replenishment of fuel, fleet cargo, and stores to customer ships at sea, thereby increasing capacity in the Indo-Pacific region.



“The ROK Navy was very interested in how the U.S. Navy conducts CONSOL events with a civilian tanker,” said Werner. “So we demonstrated how we do CONSOL events and the steps on preparing their underway replenishment stations.”



Allied Pacific is one of a few commercial oil tankers that has been chartered and outfitted to pump fuel to CLFs at sea, which allows the CLF ships to stay closer to the fleet, and allies and partner nations.



“The U.S. and ROK have a strong strategic alliance,” said Capt. David L. Reyes, Commodore of MSC Far East. “Interoperable refueling capabilities enhance this partnership by enabling joint operations, training exercises, and real-world missions. This cooperation reinforces mutual defense commitments and helps promote regional stability.”



The four-day event began at port on board Commander, Fleet Activities Chinhae, and both crews participated in safety briefings, discussions and cross-deck training on day one.



Days two and three involved pier side training: deploying, retrieving and re-deploying the fuel lines between the two ships while at port.

Day four, both ships got underway and connected at sea, as planned, offering a successful proof-of-concept.



“CONSULs between ROK and U.S Navy fleet replenishment oilers are not new,” said Werner. “However, the ability for ROK vessels to connect with an MSC-chartered commercial oiler is a capability that the ROK Navy is very interested in. This increases operational reach and endurance of both naval forces.”



MSC Far East supports the U.S. 7th Fleet and ensures approximately 50 ships in the Indo-Pacific Region are manned, trained, and equipped to deliver essential supplies, fuel, cargo, and equipment to warfighters, both at sea and on shore. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.