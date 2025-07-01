Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., ROK Navies Conduct CONSOL Training [Image 1 of 2]

    CHINHAE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.18.2025

    Military Sealift Command Far East

    CHINHAE, South Korea—Republic of Korea’s Cheonji-class fast combat support ship ROKS Daecheong (AOE-58) connects its fuel line to Military Sealift Command’s commercial charter oiler MT Allied Pacific during conducted a simulated consolidated cargo replenishment at sea (CONSOL), at Chinhae, June 19, 2025. CONSOL capability is when a specially outfitted MSC-controlled tanker conducts underway refueling operations, transferring fuel and/or cargo to combat logistics-force ships at sea. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 00:34
    VIRIN: 250619-N-N1109-2002
    Location: CHINHAE, KR
