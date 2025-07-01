U.S., ROK Navies Conduct CONSOL Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

CHINHAE, South Korea—Republic of Korea’s Cheonji-class fast combat support ship ROKS Daecheong (AOE-58) connects its fuel line to Military Sealift Command’s commercial charter oiler MT Allied Pacific during conducted a simulated consolidated cargo replenishment at sea (CONSOL), at Chinhae, June 19, 2025. CONSOL capability is when a specially outfitted MSC-controlled tanker conducts underway refueling operations, transferring fuel and/or cargo to combat logistics-force ships at sea. (Courtesy photo)