Army launches new retention website

The Army launched a new retention website to empower Soldiers, leaders, and retention personnel with the information and tools they need to make informed decisions about their future in the Army. It's a one-stop shop, offering easy access to the latest policy updates, reenlistment options, benefits information, and eligibility requirements.



"Career Counselors and Soldiers have been asking for years for an official Army Retention website, and the timing could not be better as we are modernizing the way we look at retention," said Sgt. Maj. Enrique Rose, Senior Army Career Counselor.



"This site will be an invaluable tool where leaders, Soldiers, and Family members can go and find the latest and greatest information on all things retention."



The initial website release focuses on providing comprehensive information for active duty enlisted Soldiers. Users can expect to find:



• Up-to-date Policy Guidance: Access the most current Army regulations and policies related to reenlistment and retention.



• Reenlistment Options: Explore the various reenlistment programs and options available to you.



• Benefits Information: Understand the numerous benefits offered for reenlistment, such as financial incentives, educational opportunities, and career advancement prospects.



• Eligibility Requirements: Easily determine eligibility for specific reenlistment programs and incentives.



• Tools and Resources: Tools for Commanders and Soldiers, including counseling resources and relevant websites to assist in making informed retention decisions.



While the initial launch focuses on active duty enlisted retention, the Army will expand the website's scope in future updates. Plans are also underway to incorporate information relevant to Officer and Warrant Officer retention, as well as resources tailored to Soldiers serving in the Army Reserve and Army National Guard.



The Army is aiming to retain its most talented and dedicated Soldiers across all ranks and Components. Its new website supports that goal and offers Soldiers a valuable resource to consider their options.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2025 Date Posted: 07.01.2025 15:58 Story ID: 502065 Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army launches new retention website, by MSG Kindra Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.