NAVWAR Celebrates Top Scientist and Engineer Winners of 2025 Delores M. Etter Awards

SAN DIEGO (June 25, 2025) Ibrahim Suberu, an engineer at Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR), receives a Dr. Delores Etter Top Scientists and Engineers of the Year Award from John Pope, executive director, NAVWAR, during an awards ceremony at the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific auditorium on Naval Base Point Loma June 25. Etter established this annual award in 2006, while serving as the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition, to recognize Navy civilian and military personnel for superior scientific and engineering achievements.

Every year, the U.S. Department of Navy recognizes its top engineers and scientists across the Fleet with its Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientists and Engineers of the Year awards. 22 personnel from Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) were among those honored at a virtual awards ceremony June 25. Local leadership and awardees were in attendance at Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific in San Diego to view the awards proceedings together and present artifacts.



“For our talented NAVWAR scientists and engineers to be recognized at the Etter awards is a massive accomplishment. I am honored that NAVWAR is among others that are transforming the Navy by thinking out of the box,” said John Pope, executive director of NAVWAR. “I’m incredibly proud of our teams and I know they will continue to strive towards excellence in the future.”



Named for the former Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Research, Development and Acquisitions) (ASN(RD&A)), this award celebrates those who demonstrate exemplary scientific and technical excellence in support of national defense. Individuals and groups from NAVWAR headquarters, NIWC Pacific, NIWC Atlantic and Program Executive Office (PEO) Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (C4I) were recognized for their dedication to innovation within the Navy.



“At NAVWAR, we’re always pushing the boundaries of what’s capable. In order to be the best Navy in the world, we have to keep innovating,” said Rear Adm. Seiko Okano, commander of NAVWAR. “Our amazing and dedicated scientist and engineers across the enterprise have been working on game changing technologies that will undoubtably help us maintain our competitive edge in an increasingly complex landscape. I can’t wait to see what they come up with next.”



The NAVWAR awardees, including both individuals and teams as well as their projects, include:



Emergent Engineers



Mike Lee, NIWC Pacific



For outstanding contributions in rapid software delivery and upgrades to the Fleet. In alignment with former NAVWAR Commander Rear Adm. Doug Small's "Go Fast" initiative, Lee led and facilitated the first "Sailor Capable Install” of Maritime Tactical Command and Control (MTC2) on the USS Tripoli (LHA-7). Development of the Agile Core Services (ACS) automation configurations led to the reduction of installation time compared with the previous version of MTC2 from four to six weeks down to one to two days. The new version also saved an estimated $50,000 per installation in labor and travel, totaling $1.7M across all ships containing these systems, while adding the ability to perform quick upgrades without a complete re-installation.



Individual Scientists



Christian X. Szatkowski, NAVWAR Overmatch



For outstanding contributions to digitized Naval Planning products. The Advanced Multi-Echelon Planning Tool (AMPT) project, led by Szatkowski, successfully reduced planning process times by over 80% and enabled real-time planning and decision-making. The project's outcome has been transitioned to the MTC2 program-of-record, with quarterly deliveries to incorporate advanced capabilities. This innovation has significantly impacted the Navy and Marine Corps warfighter, with Commanders describing it as a "critical component" used daily. AMPT has improved planning efficiency, allowing Admirals and staff to plan in real-time during discussion briefs, and has supported the Navy's "Fight from the Maritime Operations Center" initiative. Its impact will continue to enhance operational effectiveness across the Fleet.



Individual Engineers



Ryan G. Jones, NIWC Pacific



For outstanding contributions in advancing the Navy's persistent Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities within the most challenging environments. Jones continues to push the boundaries of what is possible with the design and development of advanced underwater systems. The capabilities delivered are closing previously unbridgeable warfighter gaps and have far reaching impact across the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense and the Nation. His dedication, innovation, professionalism and commitment to excellence will continue to evolve the next generation of ISR systems and will be key in keeping our Sailors safe, while positioning the Nation to combat future threats in a timely manner.



Ibrahim Suberu, NAVWAR Office of Engineering



For outstanding contributions as the Wide Area Networks (WAN) Assistant Program Manager, Engineering (APM-E). Suberu’s critical improvements across the Fleet have dramatically expanded communications from the Maritime Operations Center (MOC), as well as for afloat platforms at sea and from the pier. He has also been integral in the design and initial build-out of the Navy's next generation Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN). Suberu’s actions are dramatically increasing the Navy’s warfighting capability afloat and ashore to outpace the threat.



Teams



Command & Control Experimentation (C2X) Team, PEO C4I



For outstanding contributions to enhance situational awareness and decision-making for operational users. The Command and Control Experimentation (C2X) Team transformed an experimental platform into an indispensable operational tool, delivering a scalable, secure and cost-effective service-mesh architecture that has revolutionized Command and Control (C2) capabilities. C2X’s adoption by PEO C4I’s Command and Control Systems Program Office (PMW 150) demonstrated its outsized impact, achieving a 53% reduction in annual cloud hosting costs while supporting more than 250 users across Joint Staff and Navy Echelons 1 through 5. The team’s groundbreaking work embodies technical ingenuity and has set a new benchmark for innovation and efficiency.



Team Members: Nicholas J. Gizzi, Michael Lee, Clemente D. Rivetti, Scott D. King and Howard L. Dyckman



"I am deeply proud of the C2X team's accomplishment in developing a scalable, secure, and cost-effective solution that has become a critical component and addressed an emergent need for our MTC2 capabilities,” said Phil Baptist, deputy program manager of PMW 150. “The team's achievement in transitioning a science and technology concept to a service-mesh architecture that supports operational deployments is a remarkable feat, and one that is well-deserving of the prestigious Dr. Etter award!”



Naval High-Frequency Interoperability Team, NIWC Atlantic



For outstanding contributions to the ability to pass Joint Range Extension Application, Appendix C (JREAP-C) tracks. Utilizing the innovative Marine Corps Fly Away Kit (MCFAK) solution, the Naval High-Frequency Interoperability Team successfully facilitated track delivery between a representative Marine Corps unit ashore and a Navy destroyer. This critical risk reduction event not only demonstrated the effectiveness of the MCFAK solution but also provided the necessary justification to secure Interim Authority To Test (IATT), enabling its use in multiple exercises and training events over the next 12 months. With all three Marine Expeditionary Forces (MEFs) scheduled to receive the MCFAK solution by the end of CY25, the team’s groundbreaking efforts significantly enhance interoperability, readiness and operational capability.



Team Members: Matthew D. Meltzer, Joel T. Martin, Joel Abdullah, Quentin Boyer and William C. Cromer



Tactical Systems Integration and Interoperability Team, NIWC Pacific



For outstanding contributions in the advancement of Tactical Data Link (TDL) systems. The Tactical Systems Integration and Interoperability Team revolutionized communication resilience and interoperability across naval operations. By developing innovative tools such as the Radio Channel Emulator and KART, refining warfighter-centric interfaces and validating systems through 4,100 hours of rigorous testing, the Team ensured operational readiness in contested environments. The Team’s ongoing efforts will focus on expanding electromagnetic spectrum resilience and enhancing multinational TDL architectures to support evolving mission needs. These advancements provide the Navy and Marine Corps warfighters with reliable, adaptable communication systems critical to joint and allied operations. The Team's work significantly strengthens tactical superiority, ensuring mission success and operational flexibility in the most challenging scenarios.



Team Members: Dr. Glenn-Iain G. Steinback, Jonathan A. Basney, Alessandro Rosselli and Timothy Kim



“I’m incredibly proud of the NIWC Pacific personnel recognized with Dolores M. Etter Awards this year. These honors reflect the exceptional talent, dedication, and innovation that our workforce brings to the mission every day,” said Capt. Patrick M. McKenna, commanding officer of NIWC Pacific. “Whether recognized individually or as part of a team, their achievements represent the best of what we strive for across the enterprise — advancing capability, supporting the warfighter, and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in defense technology. Their intersection of technological brilliance and mission devotion exemplify the advantage that will enable our Center and our Navy to win.”



Unmanned Naval Information Team (UNIT), NIWC Atlantic



For outstanding contributions in improving watch floor mission effectiveness in support of new Concepts of Operations for integrated unmanned and manned platforms in the 4th Fleet area of responsibility. The Unmanned Naval Innovation Team developed unique infrastructure capabilities in support of Operation Windward Stack, a 4th Fleet effort to dramatically increase sensor coverage for its Maritime Domain Awareness mission without overburdening the watchstander through the employment of commercially owned, commercially operated capabilities. This effort was central in the development of the CENTAUR AI Virtual Watchstander Concept introduced by the NAVSOUTH Hybrid Fleet. The team's work provided expansion of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance coverage, data fusion, additional command and control, and addressed watchstander overload via multiple advanced target recognition capabilities.



Team Members: Michael J. Grass, Eric C. Stephenson, Nathanial A. Ballard, David A. Bate and Brock J. Morgan



“Our entire leadership team is extremely proud of NIWC Atlantic's Naval High-Frequency Interoperability and Unmanned Naval Innovation Teams for this incredible win! The extraordinary efforts of these professionals exemplify the innovation, drive, and dedication of all our team members within the NAVWAR enterprise," said Capt. Matt O'Neal, commanding officer at NIWC Atlantic. “Their tireless work is making a difference and will dramatically increase the readiness of our Sailors, Marines, joint warfighters, and their families to compete and prevail in conflict.”



Looking ahead, the achievements recognized by the 2025 Etter Awards highlight NAVWAR’s continued commitment to advancing naval capabilities, from unmanned platforms to tactical systems integration. The innovative technologies and solutions developed by these awardees will have a direct impact on the Fleet and allow the Navy to maintain its competitive edge in an increasingly complex environment. As NAVWAR continues to push the envelope in regard to technology, its focus on innovation and excellence ensures the Navy is well-positioned to meet any future challenges head-on.



