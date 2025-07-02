Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NIWC Atlantic Holds All Hands Awards Ceremony

    N. CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    Photo by Joseph Bullinger 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    250626-N-GB257-1025 N. Charleston, SC (June 26, 2025) NIWC Atlantic recognized two teams that received the 2025 Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientist & Engineer Award; The Unmanned Naval Innovartion Team and the Naval HF Interoperability Team. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Bullinger/Released)

    NAVWAR Celebrates Top Scientist and Engineer Winners of 2025 Delores M. Etter Awards

