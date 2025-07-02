NIWC Atlantic Holds All Hands Awards Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250626-N-GB257-1025 N. Charleston, SC (June 26, 2025) NIWC Atlantic recognized two teams that received the 2025 Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientist & Engineer Award; The Unmanned Naval Innovartion Team and the Naval HF Interoperability Team. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Bullinger/Released)