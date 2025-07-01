Cancer Survivor, Soldier, Athlete Praises Military Health System Healthcare Team, ‘My Coaches’

Photo By MaryTherese Griffin | U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class David Hong prepares for the 100-meter wheelchair race during...... read more read more Photo By MaryTherese Griffin | U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class David Hong prepares for the 100-meter wheelchair race during the track competition at the 2025 Army Trials, Fort Bliss, Texas, April 8, 2025. Over 60 wounded, ill and injured Soldiers and veterans are at Fort Bliss, April 1 - 10 to compete in a series of athletic events including archery, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, powerlifting, track, field, rowing, wheelchair rugby and wheelchair basketball. The Army holds qualifying trials to assess and select athletes for competition in the DoD Warrior Games. This year, the DoD Warrior Games will take place July 18 – 26 at Colorado College in Colorado Springs. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kamisha A. Jordan) see less | View Image Page

As he trains for the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games in July, U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class David Hong attributes his success to “a real team”—though, he’s not talking about his fellow athletes on Team Army.



“I’ve had a team of people that went through my journey, from the platoon sergeants, the squad leaders, my nurse case manager … they’ve participated in my ‘scrimmages,’ my meetings and appointments,” he said.



The team captain: His primary care physician at the time, Paul Haufe, a physician assistant at Evans Army Community Hospital, who encouraged Hong to get a routine colonoscopy at age 50.



“He initiated all of this,” said Hong. “He was always there for me from the get-go, even behind the scenes.”



When Hong received a lifechanging diagnosis, stage 4 colon cancer, his doctor urgently formed a comprehensive care team to start treatment: Specialists, nurses, and other dedicated personnel within the Military Health System.



“They were my coaches, they pushed me,” Hong said.



A Cancer Diagnosis, A Path to Recovery



When Hong was due for his first routine colonoscopy in July 2022, his primary care physician “didn't give me a choice,” he said.



“It was the second time my PCP recommended that I get the screening done. I actually refused to do it because I was busy,” Hong said. “He was going to talk to my command to make sure that I went through with that referral to do the colonoscopy … so I went.”



Besides, he said, he felt fine.



The screening caught a cancerous blockage in his colon, which Hong credits the preventive screening with saving his life.



“These types of cancers, people are getting younger and getting them—they are preventable,” he said. At Hong’s encouragement, twelve chaplains he worked with scheduled their colonoscopies.



He was immediately connected to the gastrointestinal specialist, surgical team, and nurses within Evans.



“It was right at the hospital, and with their capabilities—they were able to have all the resources there to do the cancer removal there the following week,” Hong said.



He had part of his colon removed, but the cancer spread to his lymph nodes. The following month, he started chemotherapy at CommonSpirit Penrose Cancer Center through the TRICARE health plan network, which gives access to a wide range of healthcare services by TRICARE-authorized providers—offering streamlined access and reduced costs to nonmilitary hospitals and clinics.



“It was a combination of treatments” through both hospitals, he said, that started his recovery journey.



“My surgeon recommended me to go to Penrose Cancer Center, which I've been working with very closely, now,” Hong said. He initially received 12 rounds of chemotherapy at the center, but the cancer spread to his liver and stomach.



Hong went through a total of 23 treatments of chemotherapy and had several surgeries to remove the cancer, as well as part of his liver and stomach lining. He kept up with treatment and appointments through Maria Schuch, the nurse case manager assigned to the Fort Carson Soldier Recovery Unit—a support system that he credits with a proactive approach to his care.



“Right from the beginning, she was really engaged, and she knew what she needed to provide. She was on top of all my referrals. It really was teamwork,” he said. “Get connected with a nurse case manager. They aren’t there to babysit you, and they make sure all your records are updated.”



While he recovered, he found adaptive sports therapy through the Soldier Recovery Unit, a program within the Army Recovery Care Program at Fort Carson, Colorado, and participated in archery, cycling, and field events. That took him all the way to the Army Trials, where he earned a spot on Team Army and a trip to the 2025 Warrior Games. While at the trials, he was awarded “Heart of the Team” from his fellow athletes.



Aside from his U.S. Army teammates, he credits the team at Evans and at Penrose with helping him recover. “They’re all excellent in their own way. They've been providing the same care, very professional and on top of things,” he said. “It's a blessing.”



Service Rooted in Faith, Recovery in Adaptive Care



Hong, a religious affairs specialist who joined the U.S. Army as a chaplain’s assistant, knows from both perspectives that seeking help is a sign of strength. Chaplains, he learned, are often the first line of defense when service members may be struggling.



“We screen soldiers that may have issues, and we try to link them up with the right resources,” he said. “We try to work very closely with behavioral health, because I think our culture in the military, any branch, if you show any type of weakness—especially mentally—people may get scared or afraid, you know, because they don't know that resources are out there.”



As one who sought mental health support himself, he encourages anyone to talk to a chaplain for support.



“I think as religious affairs and chaplains, we bring a different perspective. We can introduce you to a resource that might work for you,” he said. “It's always the safety of the individual that is important. We try to give them all the resources necessary, especially with mental health.”



Backed by Team on the Way to the Games



On the sidelines are Hong’s cheerleaders: his wife, Monica, and family who has been his support throughout all of his health challenges.



“Going to cancer treatment with my wife, having her there next to me, having my sister, going through my treatment— there are days that I didn't want to do it,” he said. “My children are everything.”



He also credits his military leadership and fellow chaplains for being there for him.



“They were there to sacrifice their time and then all the phone calls that (I made) whenever I needed to talk to somebody like the chaplains, friends, even the leadership, they were there checking up on me. I think that's so important.”



Hong is also finding strength through his fellow wounded warriors, as they shared stories of recovery and resilience leading up to the Warrior Games.



“When I went to the Army trials, I heard everybody's different story. And I was like, ‘wow, I want to be part of this,’” he said. “I was seeking a community. It's so therapeutical and so good for you to be part of a mission.”



Hong is still receiving care, and he feels like he’s in good hands through continued monitoring and checkups: “It's all hands on deck and they’re doing all of the things they should be doing.” It’s because of his healthcare team, he said, that he can still serve in the U.S. Army.



“It’s harder because I'm not able to do the job that I want to do because of my health, and it took time for me to process, but I’m still here,” he said. “Maybe (serving) can be a different, in the way of helping soldiers and their families and the veterans—a different kind of position, maybe part of a plan to give strength to others who might be going through something similar.”



While at the games in Colorado Springs, he plans to pay homage to a particular healthcare team member while competing: Schuch, his nurse case manager at the SRU.



“My manager’s mom passed away, and she’s from Ireland. So, I’m going to put the Irish flag on my bike and dedicate it for her mom.”



For Hong, his participation at Warrior Games is much bigger than winning. It’s all part of being a team.



“Obviously we want to win because we're competitive, but we also want to win in every way, shape in life,” he said. “I didn't get here on my own. I did put in the work, but if you can't find that fire in yourself, you’ll find people around you that will help you get there.”