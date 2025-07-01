Top military health official praises Keesler Medical Center's vital role in healthcare, readiness

Photo By Michelle Stewart | Genetics Reference Laboratory Flight Commander Maj. Joel Hughes shows Dr. David Smith,...... read more read more Photo By Michelle Stewart | Genetics Reference Laboratory Flight Commander Maj. Joel Hughes shows Dr. David Smith, Acting Director, Defense Health Agency, and Dr. Stephen Ferrara, Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, a vial containing genetic material during their tour of the Department of Defense’s sole germline clinical genetics laboratory at Keesler Medical Center, Biloxi, Miss., June 23, 2025. During the visit, the team was briefed on the lab’s global role in providing cost-effective, centralized germline genetic testing for the Military Health System. Ferrara and Smith visited Keesler Air Force Base to engage with installation, community, and medical leaders, gaining firsthand insight into the mission and discussing Military Health System priorities aimed at supporting the warfighter, sustaining medical expertise, and fortifying force generation platforms to strengthen the chain. see less | View Image Page

Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, Dr. Stephen Ferrara, visited Keesler Medical Center, Biloxi, Miss., on June 23, where he toured key departments, hosted an all-hands call for staff, and met with installation, community, and medical leadership.

Ferrara received a comprehensive overview of the medical center’s operations, including briefings from the Defense Health Agency’s Genetics Reference Laboratory, the Critical Care Air Transport Team, the Internal Medicine residency program, and Radiation Oncology, among others.

“We have an outstanding team that dedicates themselves daily to caring for our beneficiaries,” said Col. Peter Kulis, Director of Keesler Medical Center. “Our relationship with community partners is unparalleled, and we are continually seeking opportunities to strengthen these collaborations, including with the VA and civilian medical centers. These partnerships are crucial for our Airmen, as they not only maintain but also enhance their clinical skills.”

Ferrara agreed, emphasizing the importance of understanding perspectives of those on the ground.

“I think it is important to get the ‘boots on the ground” perspective, to talk to the people who do the work. I’ve met a lot of great staff, hugely professional people in an outstanding military treatment facility, Ferrara said. “I’m looking forward to working with the leadership team in developing the opportunities and courses of action that were discussed today.”

During his visit, Ferrara emphasized the critical role of Keesler to the local community and the broader mission of the Department of Defense.

“Keesler is an essential part of the Military Health System and serves as a lynchpin in our mission,” he said. “I can say unequivocally that I have not been anywhere that has as much local and state support as Keesler. My visit here is a show of our commitment to this team and these relationships.”

Ferrara shared his personal connection to military treatment facilities.

“My children were born in an MTF. There is nothing more important than taking care of the people our service members care for the most. When our Airmen are deployed, they don’t have to worry about their family – they can focus on the mission because MTFs like Keesler will take care of their family members.’

He concluded by underscoring the unique role of the Military Health System.

“There are many great healthcare systems in America, but we’re the only Great American Healthcare System that goes to war—so that always has to be our focus. We must be ready to fight tonight. You cannot cram for readiness.”

Ferrara’s visit underscored the crucial role that MTFs like Keesler play in delivering high-quality healthcare while maintaining readiness to support service members and their families worldwide.