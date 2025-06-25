A Taste of Victory! $130,000 in Gift Cards Is Up for Grabs to Celebrate the Exchange’s 130th Anniversary

DALLAS – The military community can feast on winnings to celebrate the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s 130th anniversary thanks to a sweepstakes sponsored by Subway®.



From July 1 through July 31, authorized Exchange shoppers 18 years and older can enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes for a chance to win:



• $5,000 Exchange gift card (five winners).

• $3,000 Exchange gift card (five winners).

• $1,000 Exchange gift card (90 winners).



“For 130 years, the Exchange has gone where Warfighters go, bringing them a taste of home,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange is excited to bring the taste of victory to celebrate our milestone anniversary with 100 winners this summer.”



No purchase is necessary to enter. All authorized Exchange shoppers, including Veterans, Department of Defense civilians and Common Access Card (CAC) holders can enter. Veterans can visit https://aafes.media/paveterans to learn more about their shopping benefit while DoD civilians and other CAC holders can visit https://aafes.media/cacbenefitspa.



Drawings for winners will take place on or around Aug. 15



The Exchange’s 130th anniversary is July 25. For more information on in-store 130th Exchange Anniversary celebrations, contact your local Exchange.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 52nd-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, the Exchange benefit has provided $15 billion in value to the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/ExchangePAO.



