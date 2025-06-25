Lt. Gen. Eifler, HQDA DCS G-1, encourages Army leaders to support civilian deployments

WASHINGTON - Lt. Gen. Brian Eifler, the Headquarters, Department of the Army Deputy Chief of Staff G-1 (Personnel) recently released a video in which he encourages commanders and leaders across the Army to support the deployment of emergency-essential employees and civilian volunteers to support contingency missions—and sometimes combat operations—for the benefit of the larger Army mission.



He begins, “Leaders, I want to emphasize the importance of supporting emergency essential employees and volunteer civilians to deploy…even when it presents short-term challenges to your unit.”



Despite the loss of a civilian employee from his or her “home” unit for a period of typically six to eleven months, Eifler says, “…the long-term benefits for both the Army and the individual are immeasurable.”



He stresses that expeditionary deployments give those civilians involved the rare opportunity to serve directly alongside Soldiers, often performing unique missions in support of contingency operations or combat operations.



“These experiences build stronger, more capable teammates who return with a renewed sense of purpose, expanded skills and a better appreciation for the mission we all share.” Eifler adds, “When our civilians deploy, they become force multipliers.”



He concludes by urging leaders to “consider the larger Army mission and allow your emergency essential employees and volunteer civilians to deploy. They are a critical part of achieving peace through credible strength and deterrence.”



Emergency-essential employee and civilian volunteer deployments are managed by the HQDA G-1 Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce Directorate. The Directorate—with presence in Washington, D.C., Camp Atterbury, Ind., and Fort Knox, Ky.—supports combatant commanders by helping to fill critical enduring and operation-specific requirements with qualified candidates sourced from across the Army and, in some instances, the wider Department of Defense.



The AECW Directorate is also responsible for guiding and helping expeditionary civilian and emergency-essential employee deployers through their life cycle: from pre-deployment training and medical screening; through deployment and reception, staging and onward movement and integration; and redeployment and reintegration back to their home units. Additionally, the Directorate routinely validates all emergency-essential employees, who are purposefully designated to stay in their positions during contingencies or combat in order to perform combat support functions that permit Soldiers to focus on their warfighting functions.



Leaders who would like to know more about this program and the ways they can support it are encouraged to reach out to the AECW Directorate’s Talent Acquisition Program Manager, Mr. Christian Carr, at christian.j.carr.civ@army.mil or (262) 515 6097. He stands ready to provide an overview orientation via Teams for any unit that would like to set up a professional development session on the topic.

