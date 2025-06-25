Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HQDA DCS G-1 Encourages Army Leaders to Support Emergency Essential and Expeditionary Civilian Deployments

    06.30.2025

    Video by Robert Hill 

    HQDA, Deputy Chief of Staff G-1

    LTG Brian Eifler, HQDA DCS G-1, encourages Army leaders to support emergency essential and expeditionary civilian deployments

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 12:14
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 968555
    VIRIN: 250630-A-EV437-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_111106447
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    This work, HQDA DCS G-1 Encourages Army Leaders to Support Emergency Essential and Expeditionary Civilian Deployments, by Robert Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

