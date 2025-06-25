Agile, Isolated, and Under Fire: The 184th Wing Prepares for Future Fight in High-Stakes Combat Exercise

Photo By Master Sgt. Matthew Mccoy | A U.S. Air Force Security Forces specialist engages opposition forces at the Crisis...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Matthew Mccoy | A U.S. Air Force Security Forces specialist engages opposition forces at the Crisis City compound during Exercise Tinman at Smoky Hill Air National Guard Range, Kansas, May 22, 2025. During the scenario, the Crisis City compound was overrun by opposition forces, causing the U.S. personnel to evacuate. In response, all Security Forces teams in the area converged on the complex and executed an early-morning operation to retake Crisis City. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt McCoy) see less | View Image Page

Hundreds of Airmen assigned to the 184th Wing, Kansas Air National Guard, simulated a combat deployment to undisclosed, geographically separated locations in the Indo-Pacific Region, May 17-23, 2025. The week-long training event, called Exercise Tinman, was held at Smoky Hill Air National Guard Range near Salina, Kansas.



The exercise was designed to simulate island-based warfare that requires quick maneuverability, ingenuity, and determination. It also helped leaders evaluate the effectiveness of home station training and prepare Airmen for warfare they’ve likely never seen before.



“Barrages of DF-26 missile raids, salvos of H-6 air launched ballistic missiles assaults, TYPE-055 CJ-10 land attack missile strikes, sUAS attacks, [Chemical-Biological-Radiation-Nuclear] measures, communication outages, and installation breaching attempts… This is the operational environment the 184th Wing ‘Agile Combat Support’ units are preparing for – the most consequential threat and most likely case scenario,” said Col. Joe Deeds, deputy commander of the 184th Wing.



The exercise was part of an ongoing series of rehearsals that the 184th Wing is using to prepare for potential combat deployments. The primary units involved were the 184th Security Forces Squadron and the 184th Medical Group.



“Exercise Tinman was one of three highly coordinated and multifaceted Combat Readiness Exercises the 184th Wing recently performed to stress test our Airmen’s ability to execute their mission essential tasks in a denied, degraded, intermittent, and limited arena facing the impacts of threats listed above,” said Deeds.





In the Grand Scheme of Things



In response to the Great Power Competition and threats toward strategic partners, the United States has focused much of its diplomatic and military strategies toward the Indo-Pacific Region in the past decade.



According to the Indo-Pacific Strategy, the U.S. is advancing its vision for “an Indo-Pacific Region that is free and open, connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient.”



Within the Indo-Pacific Strategy, the U.S. military is directed to prepare to deter potential adversaries, particularly the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and Russian Federation; and distribute an integrated force with an emphasis on interoperability between all military branches.



For the U.S. Air Force, those responsibilities are among the top priorities for the Pacific Air Command (PACAF).



In the PACAF Strategy 2030, Evolving Airpower, one of the key operational priorities is to enhance the warfighting advantage. It states,



“We must be ready to generate and sustain airpower to deliver effects at the location and time of our choosing. We will accomplish this by improving Agile Combat Employment (ACE) and maritime interdiction capabilities.”



These military strategies, operational priorities, and the known challenges presented by dispersed, island-based warfare, provide the framework for the 184th Wing’s deliberate development of combat-ready Airmen through Combat Readiness Exercises.



“The Combat Readiness Exercise structure has become our leadership’s way of life,” said Deeds. “We’ve become fixated on these exercises (aka rehearsals) and are in a constant state of forecasting, iterating, and expanding these events.



“Long-term strategic adversaries such as China and Russia are rapidly evolving their military capabilities and gray-zone tactics. We have to overprepare.”



Reports show that the People’s Liberation Army, the armed wing of the CCP, is aggressively modernizing its military with the intent of creating a force that’s on par with the U.S. Military by 2027.



“Our leadership won’t rest until we’re in a position where we can look at each of our deploying Airmen in the face, give them a bro/sister-hug at the airport, and wish them good luck knowing we’ve put them through the pacing threat,” said Deeds.





Setting the Stage for Tinman



Months of planning were conducted by key personnel across the 184th Wing with the Inspector General’s office as the lead coordinating agency.



To meet the Indo-Pacific Strategy’s intent for interoperability between military branches, the 184th SFS coordinated with squadrons within the 184th Wing, as well as with other units assigned to the Army and Air Force.



They worked closely with four other Air Force Security Forces squadrons from different regions in the U.S., and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight, 22nd Air Refueling Wing, stationed at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, during the planning phase.



“A key goal of Tinman 2025 was designed to have Security Forces personnel train, work and live with other [Air Force Specialty Coded personnel] emphasizing critical intersection points where Defenders may cross paths with other career fields,” said Chief Master Sgt. Dale Brooks, superintendent, 184th SFS. “We had [Explosive Ordnance Disposal] teams and combat medics attached to each team that conducted various patrols, reconnaissance missions, ground attacks and [improvised explosive device] scenarios.”



The exercise presented situations and environments they’d likely encounter during real-world operations.



“We were simulating a hub-and-spoke operational model designed to support agile combat employment,” said Brooks. “The scenario focused on establishing security at austere forward operating sites (FOS) to ensure the protection and functionality of critical communication nodes within the broader operating environment.”



The main operations hub was located at Crisis City on the Kansas Army National Guard’s side of Smoky Hill ANG Range. The FOSs were established on two hills within the range known as Soldier’s Cap and Site 300.



Airmen were airlifted from Crisis City to their FOS via U.S. Army CH-47 Chinooks flown by the 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas.



The three locations were miles apart from one another, isolating the FOSs from support agencies, logistical transportation, medical facilities, and reinforcements.



“This setup aimed to reflect real-world conditions where rapid deployment, adaptability, and sustained security are essential for maintaining operational effectiveness in contested or resource-limited locations,” said Brooks.





Airmen are Put to the Test



One of the main objectives for the 184th SFS was to develop and enhance the leadership skills of their junior-ranking noncommissioned officers and Airmen. Scenarios provided dynamic situations that tested their knowledge and execution of air base defense fundamentals.



“Through scenarios involving reconnaissance missions, psychological operations, and ground combat engagements, leadership gained valuable insight into home station training effectiveness and overall readiness,” said Brooks. “More importantly, we aimed to equip our junior NCOs with the ability to interpret and apply Air Force Doctrine 1-1, Mission Command.



“This ensures that, even when geographically isolated and unable to communicate in contested, degraded, and operationally limited environments, they fully grasp commander's intent and their role within the broader mission landscape.”



To further reinforce operational skillsets, the personnel developed operational orders which accounted for execution, concept of operations, and scheme of maneuver across the three geographically dispersed FOSs.



The teams operated for a continuous 41-hour timeframe with minimal manpower, limited resources, and restricted communication. This required the NCOs to demonstrate adaptability, resourcefulness, and mission-focused leadership.



“For example, to replicate a contested communication environment, FOS leadership were restricted to pre-determined communication windows, during which they could transmit radio messages to relay commander’s critical information requirements and receive warning orders for future missions,” said Brooks. “Outside these windows, personnel had to operate with incomplete or delayed intelligence, forcing them to make rapid, autonomous decisions with little direct input from higher command.”



Notable scenarios included small arms skirmishes, emergency close air support, daytime and nighttime medical evacuations, and rapid reinforcement maneuvers.



After coming under fire from enemy ground forces, Security Forces personnel coordinated live fire air strikes by direct communication with U.S. Air Force A-10s. With the help of joint terminal attack controllers assigned to the 284th Air Support Operations Squadron, they guided air crews to their targets with precision, effectively ending the hostile engagement.



Medical evacuations were requested during scenarios that involved simulated injuries and combat wounds. Airmen communicated nine-line messaging with medically equipped U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters flown by the 2nd GSAB, 1st CAB, stationed at Fort Riley.



Personnel needing medical treatment were airlifted to an emergency facility at Crisis City, operated by a team of medics assigned to the 184th Medical Group. The medics worked with Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Modular Training Battalion, 235th Regiment, Kansas National Guard, for hands-on experience with military ambulance operations.



“The 184th Medical Group played a crucial role in the exercise by providing integrated hospital support within a joint operational environment,” said Capt. Tiffany Helm, medical administrative officer, 184th MDG. “This encompassed treating military casualties and providing medical care to the local population. Key activities included partnering with the 235th Regiment to exercise ambulance team capabilities, MEDEVAC/CASEVAC, and embedding medical personnel with Security Forces to deliver tactical combat casualty care on the front lines.”



In the final scenario, Crisis City was overrun with enemy forces and required U.S. personnel to evacuate the compound. The teams at Soldier’s Cap and Site 300 quickly redeployed to Crisis City to reinforce the displaced Defenders.



With minimal guidance and limited intel, Security Forces NCOs planned, organized, and executed an early morning assault to clear adversarial forces and retake the compound.





The Results Are In



Exercise Tinman was designed to simulate the hardships, limitations, and isolation of island-based warfare that requires agility, resourcefulness, and grit.



“Although the enterprise still has work to do to prepare for a future fight, it’s refreshing to see the motivation, morale and willingness from our Airmen to want to improve and become their best,” said Brooks. “We certainly have bright and sharp people amongst all our ranks and when given the autonomy to face challenges, they will succeed.”



As with all military operations, Exercise Tinman wouldn’t have happened without a team effort.



In addition to the units mentioned above, other participating organizations assigned to the 184th Wing included:



• 184th Wing Staff Agencies

• 184th Force Support Squadron

• 184th Logistics Readiness Squadron

• 284th Air Support Operations Squadron

• 134th Air Control Squadron

• Detachment 1, Smoky Hill ANG Range



Units outside of the 184th Wing included:



• National Guard Bureau

• 190th Security Forces Squadron, Kansas Air National Guard

• 190th Force Support Squadron, Kansas Air National Guard

• 139th Security Forces Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard

• 117th Security Forces Squadron, Alabama Air National Guard

• 22nd Security Forces Squadron, McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas

• 22nd Explosive Ordnance Disposal, McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas

• 509th Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri

• 303rd Fighter Squadron, 442nd Fighter Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri

• 11th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, Fort Carson, Colorado

• Lockhead Martin

• Booz Allen

• Fotokite

• Silvus Technologies



“In total, over a dozen mission essential tasks were planned and observed during this 24/7, seven-day exercise involving over 300 Airmen from multiple wings,” said Deeds. “I’m incredibly proud of the Airmen who orchestrated this entire event – they’re the true leaders in the arena who took a vision and made it a reality.



“And as for the exercise itself, our Airmen performed gallantly; we all recognized there is room for improvement in all facets of this exercise between programming, planning, and execution. We execute our exercises to mission failure with glimpses of success to build upon.”



Deeds concluded, “In the words of Greek poet and soldier, Archilochus, ‘When facing adversity you don’t rise to the occasion, you fall to your highest level of training.’”