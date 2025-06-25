Integrity, hard work: AFMC commander reflects on 42-year journey

Courtesy Photo | Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, commander, Air Force Materiel Command, retires from the Air...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, commander, Air Force Materiel Command, retires from the Air Force July 3, 2025, after a 42-year career. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

After more than four decades in an Air Force uniform, Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, commander, Air Force Materiel Command, will swap his service blues for civilian attire as he retires July 3.



“I think I'm still coming to grips with it,” Richardson said. “When I first said it out loud back in April, I was like, ‘Okay, I guess I’m actually going to do this.’”



For the past three years, Richardson has been responsible for delivering and sustaining the Air Force’s most critical assets. Overseeing an $81 billion annual budget and leading a workforce of 89,000, he has managed everything from installation support to research and discovery, life cycle management, test and evaluation, and the sustainment of almost every major weapon system in the Air Force inventory.



But his journey to four-star general officer began far from boardrooms and briefings. It began on the flightline in 1983 when he enlisted as an avionics technician. From those early days turning wrenches to later shaping acquisition strategy at the Pentagon, Richardson’s career has spanned the full arc of technical and strategic leadership.



As he looks back, Richardson reflects on his accomplishments and the people, principles, and purpose that helped shape and guide his 42-year journey.



Leading with grounded experience



Richardson’s leadership style reflects his journey—from enlisted Airman to Major Command commander.



Following in the footsteps of his father and brother, Richardson enlisted in the Air Force at 18, seeking a steady paycheck and a path toward independence. Driven by a passion for science and engineering, he pursued a degree in electrical engineering at Arizona State University. That decision became a pivotal turning point, launching a distinguished career in acquisition and ultimately earning him a commission as a United States Air Force officer.



“One of the most enduring values I’ve carried with me throughout my entire career—from Airman Basic to MAJCOM commander—is the value of hard work,” Richardson said. “I’m a working general. I learned early on the importance of hard work, humility, and technical excellence.”

He leans on the Air Force Core Values in high-pressure moments, especially the value of “Integrity First.”



"I say that to myself all the time," Richardson said. "It guides my behavior. How you get there is just as important as getting there. I am not willing to achieve an objective if I do it improperly."



Richardson’s leadership is grounded in humility, curiosity, and a deep respect for the team. Before taking command, he penned 10 personal commitments to AFMC, principles centered on his behavior and leadership philosophy. These commitments served as a compass, consistently guiding his decision-making and actions throughout his tenure.



“My job is to listen, set clear intent, and empower the team. While I don’t think I fully achieved all of them [commitments], they shaped every decision I made,” Richardson said. “If you're serving, your job matters. AFMC doesn’t just build the spear; we are the handle, the shaft, and the tip. We may not be the ones who employ the weapon, but we provide the entire system that enables it.”



Shaped by people and purpose



For Richardson, two career milestones stand out: his early role in F-15 software program management and his formative years as an enlisted maintainer. Both shaped his understanding of the mission and reinforced his belief in service.



“I feel like the Air Force put a safety net under me and my family during my early years and had my back,” Richardson said. “That’s when I really committed to the Air Force. The Air Force gives you a lot. It's certainly not perfect, but it's there when you need it most.”



Equally influential were those who guided and mentored him: his mother, whose strength and work ethic left a lasting impression; his wife and children, who anchored and supported him through trying times; and Gen. John D.W. Corley, former commander of Air Combat Command, whose leadership style still resonates in Richardson’s approach to critical thinking and collaboration.



“Watching my mother deliver for her family, receiving sound advice from my wife, and seeing Gen. Corley think critically through problems and listen to people… they are all huge influences in my life,” Richardson said.



Elevating AFMC’s role



Under Richardson’s leadership, AFMC has become a more visible and valued institutional command.



“Our MAJCOM peers now clearly understand what we do and rely on us heavily,” said Richardson. “The command’s voice is central in high-level discussions, and AFMC truly is the backbone of the Air Force.”



That evolution reflects years of work, built on foundations laid by his predecessors, but accelerated through a focus on enterprise solutions and integrated lifecycle management.



Of all his contributions during his time in command, Richardson points to AFMC’s formal strategic plan as one of the most defining.



“It provided clear direction through four key lines of effort: delivering integrated capabilities, strengthening the team, revolutionizing processes, and amplifying warfighter culture,” Richardson said. “It unified the command and guided everything—from sustaining and modernizing legacy systems to advancing digital materiel management and building a more effective workforce.”



He takes pride in fostering unity across AFMC’s six centers, creating a cohesive enterprise aligned under the vision of “One AFMC.”

“The centers within AFMC are dependent on each other and need one another to be successful,” said Richardson. “We’ve spent a lot of time with the centers on unity of purpose, and I’m proud of the progress we have made.”



A family commitment



Richardson makes it clear that his 42 years of service were not done alone. The support he received from his family helped shaped his honorable service.



“My wife made the selfless decision to step away from professional aspirations to care for our family,” Richardson said. “From the very beginning, she gave me an incredible amount of grace and support.”

“My wife has had veto ability since year 20,” he continued. “Every assignment was a joint decision. She never used that veto—but she could have.”



Richardson says his wife, Dede, is now his sole priority as he transitions into retirement.



“Now, as I retire, it’s her turn,” Richardson said. “She will have a much bigger say in how I spend my time. We’ve always said our 60s would be the decade where we just do life together—more travel, more freedom, more shared adventures.”



Mixed emotions, steady purpose



Leaving the Air Force after more than four decades brings a blend of emotions.



“There’s a sense of abandonment—so much change is happening, and it’s hard to step away,” Richardson said. “And there’s loss—I love this team and the mission. But there’s also excitement—to spend more time with my wife, our four kids, and 10 grandkids.”



Richardson acknowledges that no one is indispensable, and the AFMC team will be fine without him.



“I’ll admit, I probably haven’t fully come to terms with it yet,” Richardson said. “I probably won’t fully feel the weight of it until my retirement is official. That’s when it’ll hit me. But until then, I’m staying focused on the mission, and I know this team will continue to thrive.”



A lasting credo



If there’s one message he hopes AFMC civilian and military Airmen remember, it’s his personal credo: “Don’t count the days, make the days count.”



“I’ve lived by that,” Richardson said. “We have a saying in our family: ‘Use all of the buffalo.’ Well, I think this buffalo is about all used up and there’s not much left. Looking back, I’m confident I’ve made every day count.”

As Richardson steps away from the role of commander, he leaves behind a command that is more unified, influential, and future-ready—one that truly embodies the values he lived every day.



“Relish every moment,” Richardson said. “This is an amazing formation to be part of. The idea of the Air Force is perfect. The execution by all of us is what makes it real. Give each other grace, focus on the team, and don’t worry about who gets the credit. What's good for AFMC is good for the Air Force. And what's good for the Air Force is good for the nation.”