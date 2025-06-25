Date Taken: 07.01.2025 Date Posted: 07.01.2025 11:02 Photo ID: 9142396 VIRIN: 250701-F-VJ282-1002 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 509 KB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Integrity, hard work: AFMC commander reflects on 42-year journey, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.