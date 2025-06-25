Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Integrity, hard work: AFMC commander reflects on 42-year journey

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Integrity, hard work: AFMC commander reflects on 42-year journey

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, commander, Air Force Materiel Command, retires from the Air Force July 3, 2025, after a 42-year career. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 11:02
    Photo ID: 9142396
    VIRIN: 250701-F-VJ282-1002
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 509 KB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Integrity, hard work: AFMC commander reflects on 42-year journey, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Integrity, hard work: AFMC commander reflects on 42-year journey

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFMC
    Air Force Materiel Command
    Gen. Duke Z. Richardson
    leadership
    retirement

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download