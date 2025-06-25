Garrison, Kenner leadership recognize Mental Health Awareness Month scavenger hunt winner

Photo By Chad Menegay | Col. Rich Bendelewski , U.S. Army Fort Lee garrison commander, recognizes Samantha...... read more read more Photo By Chad Menegay | Col. Rich Bendelewski , U.S. Army Fort Lee garrison commander, recognizes Samantha Warford, a medical support assistant for Kenner Army Health Clinic, with a challenge coin June 30, 2025, after Warford won a raffle as part of her participation in a Mental Health Awareness Month scavenger hunt in May at KAHC, Fort Lee, Va. The Army is dedicated to highlighting the importance of mental health and wellness for service members, families and the broader community. (US. Army photo by Chad Menegay) see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. — The Fort Lee command team and Kenner Army Health Clinic leadership recognized Samantha Warford, a medical support assistant for KAHC, June 30 after winning a raffle as part of her participation in a Mental Health Awareness Month scavenger hunt in May.



Col. Rich Bendelewski , U.S. Army Fort Lee garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Nickea Harris, U.S. Army Fort Lee garrison command sergeant major, presented Warford with a challenge coin and a gift bag, respectively.



“At Fort Lee, we teamed up with all of our helping agencies and invited all of our beneficiaries, which we have over 100,000 altogether at Fort Lee, to participate in a scavenger hunt,” said Dr. Marat V. Zanov, Fort Lee director of psychological health.



The scavenger hunt was designed to raise awareness not just about behavioral health, but also to promote that all the helping agencies are ready and available to aid people who want to use their resources, Zanov said.



Eight scavenger hunt stations featured mental health resilience activities: Armed Forces Wellness Center, Tenstrike Bowling Center, Family Life Chaplain, Army Substance Abuse Program, Army Community Service, MacLaughlin Fitness Center, R2 Performance Center, and Behavioral Health.



Event planners placed information tables and provided stickers at each station for participants to collect on scavenger hunt cards.



The completed cards were entered into a raffle, which Warford won.



“We get a little bit creative in how we bring awareness to probably one of the leading challenges we have in the military,” Bendelewski said. “I think we had almost 4,000 people visit the tables and garner material from that.”



The Army is dedicated to highlighting the importance of mental health and wellness for service members, families and the broader community.



If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat at 988Lifeline.org. 988 connects you with a trained crisis counselor who can help.



KAHC offers the following mental health services:

● Therapy (including individual and group psychotherapy and medication management)

● Substance Use Disorder Clinical Care services

● Child, Adolescent, and Family Behavioral Health services (for dependents under 18 y/o)

● Family Advocacy Program - Clinical services