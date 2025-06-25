Garrison, Kenner leadership recognize Mental Health Awareness Month scavenger hunt winner

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Rich Bendelewski , U.S. Army Fort Lee garrison commander, recognizes Samantha Warford, a medical support assistant for Kenner Army Health Clinic, with a challenge coin June 30, 2025, after Warford won a raffle as part of her participation in a Mental Health Awareness Month scavenger hunt in May at KAHC, Fort Lee, Va. The Army is dedicated to highlighting the importance of mental health and wellness for service members, families and the broader community. (US. Army photo by Chad Menegay)