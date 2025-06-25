Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Garrison, Kenner leadership recognize Mental Health Awareness Month scavenger hunt winner

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Chad Menegay 

    U.S. Army Fort Lee

    Col. Rich Bendelewski , U.S. Army Fort Lee garrison commander, recognizes Samantha Warford, a medical support assistant for Kenner Army Health Clinic, with a challenge coin June 30, 2025, after Warford won a raffle as part of her participation in a Mental Health Awareness Month scavenger hunt in May at KAHC, Fort Lee, Va. The Army is dedicated to highlighting the importance of mental health and wellness for service members, families and the broader community. (US. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

