Fort Carson welcomes new garrison CSM

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Command Sgt. Maj. Jason R. Mortensen passed the ceremonial guidon to Command Sgt. Maj. Travis A. Manuel, symbolizing the transfer of authority from one senior enlisted leader to the next during a change of responsibility ceremony at Founders’ Field June 27, 2025.



Col. Erik C. Oksenvaag, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Carson, officiated the ceremony, stopping to thank Mortensen for his steadfast commitment to the Mountain Post, while also welcoming Manuel to the garrison command team.



Mortensen thanked his family and the chain of command for their support. He also recognized the garrison staff across the directorates for enabling readiness and improving the quality of life for Soldiers and Families on Fort Carson.



“You are an amazing team and you do it because you are committed to our Soldiers, our Families, our civilians, the Army, and our community,” Mortensen said. “It has been my distinct honor and privilege to be a part of your team.”



Mortensen shared well wishes with the new garrison senior enlisted leader.



“Command Sergeant Major Manuel, I wish you all the best in your endeavors as you join this great team and continue your service at the Mountain Post.”



During his speech, Manuel expressed excitement about the partnerships between Fort Carson and the entire front range community. Manuel commended Mortensen’s work for the garrison, recounting his commitment to the Soldiers and Families who call Fort Carson home.



“You have done an absolute amazing job here at Fort Carson to improve the lives of Soldiers and their Families,” Manuel said. “As you pass the torch, know that I will do all I can to continue the level of commitment you showed Fort Carson and the community at large.”



After Manuel’s remarks the Army Song played across Founders’ Field signaling the conclusion of the ceremony.



Mortensen was later recognized for his 27 years of selfless service during a retirement ceremony at the 4th Infantry Division headquarters building.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2025 Date Posted: 06.30.2025 18:50 Story ID: 501949 Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Carson welcomes new garrison CSM, by Brea DuBose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.