Exercise Support Division facilitates upcoming Service Level Training Exercise

MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER, Calif. – The Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command’s Exercise Support Division plays a critical role in the success of the Service Level Training Exercise Program, providing essential tactical equipment, logistical support, and an expeditionary airfield at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, June 9, 2025.

ESD supports SLTEs by ensuring units have access to safe and operable tactical equipment, preserving the readiness of their support systems. Beyond equipment, ESD coordinates essential life support services, including transportation to base billeting and access to Camp Commandant services, to maximize training time for participating units.

“The primary objective of ESD during each SLTE is to provide the logistical support that enables realistic, large-scale combat training,” stated Thomas Burke, Deputy Director, ESD, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command. “This includes issuing, sustaining, and recovering tactical equipment, managing Camp Wilson life support, and operating the Strategic Expeditionary Landing Field to support ground and aviation forces.”

The availability and functionality of a diverse range of equipment, from communication systems to vehicles and individual field gear, are paramount to the exercise’s success. ESD directly addresses this need. ESD is vital to meeting this demand by offering a full array of equipment right at MCAGCC. This arrangement spares units from the expensive process of transporting their own gear, leading to substantial cost reductions for the Marine Corps. By streamlining resource allocation and minimizing logistical costs, ESD directly supports the broader objective of enhancing fiscal responsibility and ensuring the best use of taxpayer funds.

“ESD has more than 4,000 pieces of tactical equipment that units can borrow and train hard with while still preserving the combat readiness of their own equipment,” said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Carolina Dorris, officer in charge, ESD, MAGTFTC.

ESD’s support extends throughout the duration of SLTE, with continuous maintenance, supply provision, and field support to minimize disruptions.

“ESD is the logistical backbone that enables realistic, large-scale combat training for Service Level Training Exercises,” U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Brendan Hewett future operations officer, Service Level Training Division, MAGTFTC.

Effective coordination and meticulous preparation are vital as SLTE progresses. ESD’s ability to manage logistics, equipment readiness, and maintenance directly contributes to the training’s effectiveness. By providing the necessary tools, resources, and support, ESD plays a key role in developing future Marine leaders prepared to overcome any battlefield challenge.

