The 601st Engineer Support Company completed a successful rotation at Hohenfels, Germany, from May 13-27, 2025, providing engineer support to 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment in the role of Opposing Forces while also conducting essential training at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center Combat Training Center during U.S. Army’s Decisive Action Training Environment - Europe rotations.



Around 30 Soldiers with the 601st ESC, 1092nd Engineer Battalion, West Virginia Army National Guard, conducted Troop Leading Procedures with the mission to execute comprehensive and decisive operations​, increase efficiency in mobility and counter-mobility operations​, increase confidence in individual tasks and platoon-level battle drills​, and conduct expeditionary deployment operations in support of the offense, defense, and stability tactics.​



Under the leadership of Capt. James Tate and 1st Sgt. Devin Morgan, the 601st ESC was given four D7G Dozers to accomplish three Anti-Vehicle Ditches (AVDs) across three different sites, totaling around 2,000 meters. These AVDs were emplaced to draw the enemy out into the open, turn the enemy into a desired location and to prevent the enemies advance on the objective.



Throughout this event Soldiers also conducted recons and raids on the enemy. One raid resulted in the notional death of an entire battalion staff to include the command team. Soldiers conducted 24-hour operations, maintaining light discipline and operating under night vision goggles.



The guidance and expertise of the Soldiers of the 601st enabled the 1-4 IN BN to emplace seven obstacle groups across two battle periods. This was a more than 200% increase in emplacement rate achieved in half the time, despite limited manning and equipment breaking down.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2025 Date Posted: 06.30.2025 Story ID: 501922 Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE This work, 601st Engineers Complete Annual Training in Germany, by SSG Zoe Morris