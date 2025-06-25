Family medicine physicians graduate resident program from NH Jacksonville

Naval Hospital (NH) Jacksonville’s award-winning Family Medicine Residency Program, now in its 55th year of continuous accreditation, graduated 24 physicians (12 residents and 12 interns) at a ceremony June 30 at Naval Air Station Jacksonville’s River Cove Community Center.



The graduation also served as a kick-off to the program’s new academic year, which begins July 1 with 13 new residents and interns.



“I’ve had the privilege of witnessing each of you grow and excel as physicians, officers and leaders despite the unique challenges that each of you have faced along this journey,” said Program Director Cmdr. Dustin Smith.



All program participants are physicians who have completed medical school. By the end of the first year, each has completed training rotations in primary and inpatient care, emergency medicine, obstetrics, pediatrics, general surgery, orthopedics, and dermatology.



“You’ve mastered the art of treating and diagnosing a wide spectrum of illnesses ... you’ve learned to care for patients of all ages from newborns to elderly,” said Capt. Craig Malloy, NH Jacksonville’s director and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville’s commanding officer. “You’ve done all this while shouldering the additional responsibility of military service. That is no small feat.”



Class chosen guest speaker Lt. Cmdr. Emily Goodwin, a former faculty member, spoke about embracing change.



“You are uniquely equipped not just to survive change, but to thrive within it and guide others through it,” Goodwin said. “You sacrificed long nights studying, weekends away from friends, missing important events, most of your 20 and now for many of into your 30s. You deserve to take in this moment and bask in your accomplishments for today.”



To become board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine (ABFM), physicians must be licensed and successfully complete three years of residency training in a program (like NH Jacksonville’s) that’s accredited by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education. Additionally, physicians must meet all board requirements and pass the ABFM board certification exam.



Upon completion of the first year of study, some residents choose to go directly into the fleet to serve as general medical officers, flight surgeons, or undersea medical officers. Those who stay continue for two additional years of training in key areas of family medicine such as obstetrics, pediatrics, inpatient medicine, sports medicine, neurology, cardiology, mental health, trauma, and intensive care. After completion of the residency, the residents become board-certified family medicine physicians, assigned as staff ─ providing care to active duty, retirees, and families across the globe. One recent graduate expressed their excitement for their new duty station.



“I received orders for Camp Lejeune and that means I get to return back to North Carolina,” said Lt. Katy Davis. “I’ll miss everyone back here in Jacksonville, but I’m ready to apply what I’ve learned to treat our Marines.”



Naval Hospital Jacksonville and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville deliver health care and readiness. NH Jacksonville and its five branch health clinics serve 175,000 active duty, active duty family members, and retired service members, including 57,000 patients enrolled with a primary care manager. NMRTC Jacksonville and its five units support warfighters' medical readiness to deploy and clinicians' readiness to save lives. To learn more, visit: https://jacksonville.tricare.mil.

