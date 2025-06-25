Cyber Legion Change of Command Ceremony

Courtesy Photo | FORT GORDON, Ga. – 780th Military Intelligence Brigade Commander, Col. Candy...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | FORT GORDON, Ga. – 780th Military Intelligence Brigade Commander, Col. Candy Boporai, hands the 782nd colors to the incoming 782nd Battalion Commander, Lt. Col. Matthew Hutchison, at Barton Field, Fort Eisenhower June 4, 2025. The passing of the colors during a U.S. Army change of command ceremony symbolizes the formal transfer of authority, responsibility and accountability from the outgoing commander to the incoming one, reinforcing the continuity of leadership and the unit’s enduring legacy. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Alvarez) see less | View Image Page

By 1st Lt. Jonathan Daugherty, 782d Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber)



FORT GORDON, Ga. – The 782d Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), Cyber Legion, marked a significant transition of leadership during a change of command ceremony held on Barton Field, June 4.



Senior Leaders, family, friends, and Soldiers of the Cyber Legion gathered to bid farewell to outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Kirklin Kudrna, and welcomed the incoming commander, Lt. Col. Matthew Hutchison. The ceremony, steeped in tradition, formally transferred responsibility for the unit’s vital cyber mission, ensuring continued readiness and dominance in the information environment. Presiding over the event was the commander of the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), Col. Candy Boparai, who lauded Lt. Col. Kudrna’s leadership and expressed confidence in Lt. Col. Hutchison’s ability to lead the 782d MI BN forward.



During Lt. Col. Kudrna’s tenure, the 782d MI BN consistently exceeded expectations in support of national security objectives, notably enabling two new Cyber Mission Force teams to reach Full Operating Capacity and developing a brand-new training scenario for mission readiness events. He skillfully navigated the complexities of the rapidly evolving cyber landscape, fostering a culture of innovation and resilience within the ranks. He expressed deep gratitude for the dedication and professionalism of the Soldiers and Civilians who served alongside him, emphasizing their contributions to the unit’s successes.



Lt. Col. Hutchison assumed command, bringing with him a wealth of experience in cyber operations and a proven track record of leadership and success. He previously served as Chief of Strategic Initiatives, U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER).



During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Hutchison addressed the assembled Soldiers conveying his excitement and dedication to leading the 782d MI BN.



“I’m honored and excited to join this Battalion and to be a part of the illustrious 780th Military Intelligence Brigade,” Lt. Col. Hutchison remarked. “While serving in the Cyber Protection Brigade and at ARCYBER, I’ve long heard the tales and exploits of the Cyber Legion. Today’s current operating environment gives cyber forces little respite from the stresses of sustained training and operations. However, I look forward to working as a team to pursue mastery in our craft and continuing to take measured steps to be the most well-trained and adaptable cyber forces supporting the Joint Force.”



The change of command concluded with a reception, allowing attendees to personally congratulate both Lt. Col. Kudrna and Lt. Col. Hutchison.



The 782d MI BN stands poised to continue its critical mission under Lt. Col. Hutchison’s leadership, safeguarding national interests in the digital realm. The unit looks forward to building upon the strong foundation laid by Lt. Col. Kudrna and embracing the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.



"Cyber Legion...Silent Victory"