DDNI Bravo Zulu- Master Chief earns graduate degree

    UNITED STATES

    06.30.2025

    Story by Caitlin Justesen 

    Naval Intelligence Activity

    We’re thrilled to spotlight Intelligence Specialist Master Chief Robert Morris II, a recent graduate whose journey exemplifies dedication, intelligence, and a commitment to service. ISCM Morris recently completed his Master of Science in Communication and Information from the University of Tennessee, a significant achievement made even more impressive by the fact that he balanced it with his ongoing military duties.

    His story is a testament to the power of perseverance. ISCM Morris’s academic focus on predictive analysis, coupled with his leadership experience across various organizations, paints a picture of a well-rounded and highly capable individual. He embodies the very qualities we seek within the Naval Intelligence Enterprise.

    This isn't just about earning a degree; it's about the drive to learn, the discipline to execute, and the dedication to serve. ISCM Morris's academic rigor and unwavering commitment to our nation make him a true asset.

    His educational achievements and prior military experience position him for continued success, and we have full confidence that he’ll make substantial contributions to our mission. Keep an eye on this rising star – we’re certain he has a bright future ahead. Bravo Zulu, ISCM Morris!

    -Steve Parode, DDNI 12

