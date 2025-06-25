Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DDNI Bravo Zulu - Master Chief earns graduate degree

    UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Photo by Caitlin Justesen 

    Naval Intelligence Activity

    We’re thrilled to spotlight Intelligence Specialist Master Chief Robert Morris II, a recent graduate whose journey exemplifies dedication, intelligence, and a commitment to service. ISCM Morris recently completed his Master of Science in Communication and Information from the University of Tennessee, a significant achievement made even more impressive by the fact that he balanced it with his ongoing military duties.

    DDNI Bravo Zulu- Master Chief earns graduate degree

