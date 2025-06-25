Fort Stewart Faces of Garrison: Chris Pickle

Courtesy Photo | Chris Pickle, Fort Stewart Forestry Branch, fire operations team leader conducts a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Chris Pickle, Fort Stewart Forestry Branch, fire operations team leader conducts a prescribed burn at Fort Stewart, Georgia. Pickle began working for the Army in April 2018, after spending time with his father in the timber harvesting industry. He is the newest Faces of Garrison. (Courtesy Photo U.S. Army see less | View Image Page

“Every day brings new challenges, but it’s rewarding to know that what we do helps safeguard the installation and ensure long-term sustainability,” said Chris Pickle, Fort Stewart Forestry Branch, fire operations team leader.



Pickle began working for the Army in April 2018, after spending time with his father in the timber harvesting industry. He is the newest Faces of Garrison.



Nick Seanor, Forestry Branch fire management supervisor, nominated Pickle because of his ability to lead his team effectively.



“The fire environment is inherently dangerous, especially when you throw things like bulldozers and chainsaws in the mix and carry out around 100 prescribed burns each year,” Seanor said. “As the fire operations team leader, Chris does a great job ensuring everyone involved in Fort Stewart Forestry’s prescribed burn program accomplishes the mission as safely as possible.”



Pickle is proud of earning the Army Civilian Achievement Medal and reaching his current position. He attributes his success to his supportive family, strong mentors and life experiences that have taught him resilience and the value of hard work.



“I wouldn’t be the person I am today without their love, support, and influence,” he said.



When not leading his successful team, Pickle can be found deer and dove hunting, fishing or spending time at the beach. He is passionate about spending time with his family whether they’re outside exploring, working on tasks around their home or just hanging out.



“Those moments mean the most to me,” Pickle said. “They keep me grounded and remind me what’s truly important in life.”



Pickle said he looks forward to growing in his career and building a strong future for his family.



“I hope to keep learning, challenging myself, and setting an example for my kids that hard work, faith, and dedication can take you far,” Pickle said.



His advice for others starting their career as a civilian with the U.S. Army: “Stay motivated, stay humble, be willing to learn, take on any new task that comes your way. Remember your work supports a bigger mission.”