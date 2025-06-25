Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Stewart Faces of Garrison: Chris Pickle [Image 2 of 4]

    Fort Stewart Faces of Garrison: Chris Pickle

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Chris Pickle, Fort Stewart Forestry Branch, fire operations team leader began working for the Army in April 2018, after spending time with his father in the timber harvesting industry. He is the newest Faces of Garrison. (Courtesy Photo U.S. Army)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.29.2025 11:41
    Photo ID: 9138505
    VIRIN: 250629-A-VW897-8032
    Resolution: 1019x1280
    Size: 423.19 KB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    Faces of Garrison

