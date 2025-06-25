Machinist's Mate 1st Class Robert Hines - Recruiter in the Spotlight

Courtesy Photo | Machinist's Mate 1st Class Robert Hines from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, assigned...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Machinist's Mate 1st Class Robert Hines from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville, poses for a portait. Hines was selected as NTAG Nashville recruiter in the spotlight. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samuel Osborn) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Machinist’s Mate Nuclear 1st Class Robert Hines draws inspiration from the Sailors rising through the Navy’s nuclear ranks — and they’re one of the main reasons he’s preparing to reenlist.

“I’m proud to see these future Sailors,” said Hines. “I want to return to the fleet and see how they’re doing.”

Hailing from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Hines serves as assistant to the nuclear field coordinator at Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville. Since reporting in September 2023, he has led efforts as a direct liaison to nuclear field scouts across Arkansas and Tennessee.

Together, Hines and the NTAG Nashville nuclear recruiting team recruited tirelessly, and with the rest of Recruiting Nation, met the annual recruiting goal, bringing in 40,600 future Sailors.

“That milestone reflects the relentless effort of our team and the commitment of our field scouts,” said Hines. “They identify talent, spark interest, and inspire these individuals to step into one of the Navy’s most demanding fields.”

Hines joined the Navy in 2017, searching for purpose after college. He found it in service, mentorship and nuclear operations.

“Before enlisting, I was a broke college graduate without direction,” said Hines. “Now, I have a career path and the support to follow it. In the Navy, someone always has the answers — whether it’s your leadership, a program manager, or your chief.”

At NTAG Nashville, Hines focuses on improving the nuclear community by recruiting top-tier candidates and setting them up for success.

“My mission is to return to a nuclear field that’s stronger than when I left it,” he said. “That means bringing in high-caliber talent — people who are smart, eager to learn and humble enough to take accountability. In this field, you need to be able to say, ‘That’s on me.’”

He also believes in preparing future Sailors to thrive, both in training and in the fleet.

“If I could give my younger self advice, I’d say what I tell new Sailors now,” said Hines. “Lean on your instructors. They want you to succeed. They’re there to help you reach the fleet and make an impact.”



NTAG Nashville spans 138,000 square miles and includes 36 Navy recruiting stations across Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Georgia. The command consists of more than 200 recruiters, support staff, and civilians working together to find the next generation of Sailors for America’s Navy.

