Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Recruiter Poses For Portrait

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Navy Recruiter Poses For Portrait

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville

    Machinist's Mate 1st Class Robert Hines from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville, poses for a portait. Hines was selected as NTAG Nashville recruiter in the spotlight. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samuel Osborn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.28.2025 16:30
    Photo ID: 9138150
    VIRIN: 250626-N-KU796-1009
    Resolution: 2715x3999
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Hometown: WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Recruiter Poses For Portrait, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Machinist's Mate 1st Class Robert Hines - Recruiter in the Spotlight

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Recruiting
    NTAG Nashville
    Nuclear Talent

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download