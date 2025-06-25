From Gratitude to Ground Transport: Missouri Guardsman Reflects on Deployment, Duty, and Growth

When Staff Sgt. Obed Berzoza Carreon, a ground transportation specialist with the 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, first joined the military, it was about giving back to the country that gave him a new beginning.

“It's mostly because when I became a citizen, I was trying to find a way to give back to the community and the country,” said Berzoza Carreon.

Berzoza Carreon recently completed a six-month deployment to the Middle East, where the mission tempo proved to be a new challenge.

“The pace was a lot faster than what I’m used to, because I’m just a traditional Guardsman,” he said. “So doing it day in and day out was different.”

Despite the long days, the experience proved to be deeply rewarding both professionally and personally.

“We made some friends who are good friends now,” he said. “I thought six months was going to be very, very long and the next thing you know, I’m packing my bags to come back home, and I kind of miss it.”

Working alongside active duty Airmen also offered a valuable perspective.

“It’s always interesting to work with the active duty side of the Air Force,” said Berzoza Carreon. “We always take a little bit from what they do back to the 139th and try to implement those things in our operation.”

From adjusting to the operational rhythm to building lifelong friendships and learning new approaches to logistics, Berzoza Carreon’s service became more than a duty, it became a defining chapter in his life.

