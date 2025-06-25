Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From Gratitude to Ground Transport: Missouri Guardsman Reflects on Deployment, Duty, and Growth

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    From Gratitude to Ground Transport: Missouri Guardsman Reflects on Deployment, Duty, and Growth

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.24.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Staff Sgt. Obed Berzoza Carreon, a ground transportation specialist with the 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, smiles for a photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 25, 2025. The 139th LRS encompasses various functions, including material management, vehicle management, fuels management, and deployment and distribution.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 06.28.2025 09:55
    Photo ID: 9137962
    VIRIN: 250625-Z-FP794-1013
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.2 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Gratitude to Ground Transport: Missouri Guardsman Reflects on Deployment, Duty, and Growth, by SSgt Janae Aguirre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From Gratitude to Ground Transport: Missouri Guardsman Reflects on Deployment, Duty, and Growth

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviano
    Missouri Air National Guard
    #readiness
    #contentcollectionweek

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download