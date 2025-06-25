Staff Sgt. Obed Berzoza Carreon, a ground transportation specialist with the 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, smiles for a photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 25, 2025. The 139th LRS encompasses various functions, including material management, vehicle management, fuels management, and deployment and distribution.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2025 09:55
|Photo ID:
|9137962
|VIRIN:
|250625-Z-FP794-1013
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.2 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From Gratitude to Ground Transport: Missouri Guardsman Reflects on Deployment, Duty, and Growth, by SSgt Janae Aguirre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From Gratitude to Ground Transport: Missouri Guardsman Reflects on Deployment, Duty, and Growth
