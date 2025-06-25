MARFORPAC Conducts Relief and Appointment Ceremony Aboard Battleship Missouri Memorial

Photo By Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Eric D. Cook, left, outgoing sergeant major, U.S. Marine...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Eric D. Cook, left, outgoing sergeant major, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, prepares to hand off the noncommissioned officer sword during the MARFORPAC relief and appointment ceremony aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial, Ford Island, Hawaii, June 23, 2025. The ceremony signifies the transfer of responsibilities and authorities from the outgoing to the oncoming sergeant major. During the ceremony, Cook relinquished his authority as MARFORPAC sergeant major to U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Joy M. Kitashima, oncoming sergeant major, MARFORPAC. Cook is a native of Ewing, Illinois. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter) see less | View Image Page

FORD ISLAND, Hawaii — U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific held a relief and appointment ceremony aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial on June 23, 2025, in which Sergeant Major Eric D. Cook, the now Command Senior Enlisted Leader for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, relinquished his duties as the CSEL, MARFORPAC, to Sergeant Major Joy M. Kitashima.



The ceremony included remarks from Lt. Gen. James F. Glynn, commander, MARFORPAC, Cook and Kitashima, and was supported by the MARFORPAC Band.



"When you think about serving, I think two things: brilliance of the basics and an absolute commitment,” said Glynn. “I would say in front of all these folks you [Cook] have walked the talk.”



The event began with a pre-serenade by the MARFORPAC band, followed by the invocation and the national anthem. During the official ceremony, Sgt. Maj. Cook formally relinquished his post, and Sgt. Maj. Kitashima assumed responsibility. The transfer of responsibility is represented by the noncommissioned officer sword being passed from the outgoing to oncoming CSEL, MARFORPAC.



Sgt. Maj. Cook, originally from Ewing, Illinois, enlisted in the Marine Corps in August 1994. His career has included assignments in the infantry, instructor billets, recruiting, and senior enlisted leadership positions across multiple commands. He has deployed in support of Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. His recent assignments include serving as the CSEL for U.S. Marine Corps Forces South, 3d Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force, and most recently, MARFORPAC.



"I appreciate the opportunity you've [Glynn] given me to do whatever you think I need to do to make mission,” said Cook. “I'm in awe everyday of what we do with the size of the staff that we have.”



Sgt. Maj. Kitashima, a native of Bloomington, Indiana, enlisted in May 1996 as a military police Marine. She has served in multiple law enforcement, training, and command senior enlisted leadership roles. Her past assignments include tours at Marine Corps Air Stations Futenma, Cherry Point, and Miramar; the School of Infantry East and West; The Basic School; and multiple commands across the Fleet Marine Force. Her operational experience includes deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan, Haiti, and aboard the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit. Prior to assuming her current role, she served as the CSEL for III MEF.



"Lt. Gen. Glynn, thank you for the trust and confidence,” said Kitashima. “I stand ready to play my position with focus, with humility, and with a full commitment to the Marines, Sailors, and families of MARFORPAC.”



The relief and appointment ceremony is a standard tradition across the Marine Corps, symbolizing the orderly transfer of authority and responsibility between senior enlisted leaders.



Cook assumed responsibility of CSEL INDOPACOM on June 26, 2025.