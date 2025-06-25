Forged in Combat, Sharpened by the Pacific: Sgt. Maj. Eric D. Cook to Lead Enlisted Force at USINDOPACOM

Camp H.M. Smith, HI — U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Eric D. Cook has assumed the responsibilities as senior enlisted leader of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, marking the first time since 2016 that a Marine has been selected for the top enlisted position at the unified combatant command.



Cook, who most recently served as the sergeant major of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, brings more than three decades of enlisted leadership experience to the role. He was appointed as SEL at USINDOPACOM headquarters, June 26, 2025.



“My number one mission, until I am told different, is to ensure when those times come, that our enlisted soldiers, sailors, all of our service members, most specifically, our noncommissioned officers are not outpaced.” said Cook, “We will run at a speed based on our level of competence and our level of desire, as fast as we can to keep up with whatever the mission is.”



A native of Ewing, Illinois, Cook enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1994. He began his career as a 60 mm mortarman with 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, and later served in various leadership roles with 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division. His career includes both training and operational assignments, notably as chief instructor at the School of Infantry–West and company first sergeant with 3rd Battalion, 1st Marines.



Cook’s operational background includes multiple deployments, including support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004 and Operation Enduring Freedom in 2010. He has also deployed as part of two Marine Expeditionary Units; the 22nd and 31st MEUs, supporting maritime operations across the globe.



His joint and regional experience includes senior enlisted assignments at U.S. Marine Forces, South; 3rd Marine Division; III Marine Expeditionary Force; and most recently MARFORPAC —headquartered in Oahu, Hawaii.



“What a genius pick,” said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James F. Glynn, commander, MARFORPAC, “He’s really got the best interest of the Marines, the unit, and their families in mind.”



Cook’s appointment is notable as it reflects both the Marine Corps’ continued operational emphasis in the Pacific and the growing importance of joint leadership in the region.



“We are not only bringing on an accomplished Marine with decades of operational excellence,” said U.S. Navy Fleet Master Chief Petty Officer David Isom, senior enlisted advisor to the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff and Cook’s predecessor as SEL, “We’re gaining a leader who knows how to listen, knows how to inspire and knows how to stand shoulder to shoulder with people that he serves.”



As SEL, Cook will serve as the principal military advisor to U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, on matters affecting enlisted personnel across all branches assigned to the command. His responsibilities will include advising on readiness, morale, welfare, and professional development of service members stationed throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility.



“He lives and embodies the warrior ethos every day and expects everyone on the team to live that same ethos. He makes everyone around him better.” said Paparo, “That's why we have full confidence in Sergeant Major Cook here in the department's priority theater, facing the pacing challenge.”



Throughout his career, Cook has received multiple personal awards, including the Legion of Merit with two gold stars, the Meritorious Service Medal with a gold star, the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with Combat Distinguishing Device and two gold stars, and the Combat Action Ribbon with a gold star.



Cook was relieved as MARFORPAC sergeant major on June 23, 2025, and has officially assumed duties as the USINDOPACOM SEL. Cook was preceded by Isom and succeeded by Sgt. Maj. Joy M. Kitashima, sergeant major, MARFORPAC.

