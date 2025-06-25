USS Frank Cable Departs from Hawaii

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (June 27, 2025) – Forward-deployed U.S. Navy submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) departed Pearl Harbor, Hawaii following a scheduled port visit June 27, 2025. Frank Cable is currently on patrol supporting U.S. 7th Fleet, providing critical maintenance and logistics support to sustain undersea forces across the Indo-Pacific region.



“Pearl Harbor is a living reminder of American resilience and our ongoing commitment to strength and stability in the region,” said Capt. Mike Thompson, commanding officer of USS Frank Cable. “The opportunity to embark on our deployment from the headquarters of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command was particularly special, as this prepared us—in both mission set and mindset—to deliver critical support to deployed submarines in furtherance of a free and open Indo-Pacific.”



While in port, Frank Cable’s repair department completed installation of a hybrid computer numerical control mill and an additive manufacturing (AM) unit. “These new additions utilize computer programming to enable precise fabrication of parts and allow the crew to manufacture components directly from digital designs,” said Cmdr. Jordan Klein, repair officer of USS Frank Cable. “As one of the first U.S. Navy vessels to have AM capabilities, Frank Cable is at the forefront of expeditionary repair with an expanded suite of tools ready to support deployed submarines.”



Frank Cable’s weapons department completed the offload of MK-48 heavyweight torpedoes, originally loaded in Guam for transport. “Weapons transfers require meticulous coordination and attention to detail to ensure the evolution is conducted safely and effectively,” said Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Conner Lawson. “It was a privilege to be part of this critical operation and to see it executed successfully from initial loading in Guam to final offload in Hawaii.”



During the port visit, several groups of Frank Cable Sailors volunteered in support of the local community, including assisting with cleaning and maintenance at Pearl Harbor National Memorial Visitor Center—a particularly special opportunity for many in the crew.



The national memorial includes the USS Arizona Memorial, located within Pearl Harbor, which honors the 1,177 crew members who lost their lives during the attacks on December 7, 1941. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to pay my respects, and supporting the preservation of naval history felt like a fitting way to conclude our time in Hawaii,” said Religious Program Specialist 3rd Class Wyatt Porter.



Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region.

