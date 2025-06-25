CASCOM Law Enforcement Activity Honored with Army Safety Excellence Streamer

Photo By RYAN SHARP | Fort Lee, VA — In a proud moment of recognition and discipline, the CASCOM Law...... read more read more Photo By RYAN SHARP | Fort Lee, VA — In a proud moment of recognition and discipline, the CASCOM Law Enforcement Activity (LEA) leadership Capt. Brandon White, detachment commander, and Sgt. 1st Class Dylan Thillemann, detachment sergeant, adorn the unit colors with the Safety Streamer of Excellence. This prestigious distinction is reserved for units that exemplify the Army’s highest safety standards. Over the past 12 consecutive months, the CASCOM LEA maintained a flawless record—free of any at-fault Class A or B mishaps—while also achieving 100 percent completion in Risk Management training across all personnel. Their accomplishment is not only a testament to leadership and vigilance, but also to a safety-first culture embraced from the top down. see less | View Image Page

Fort Lee, VA — In a proud moment of recognition and discipline, the CASCOM Law Enforcement Activity (LEA) has been awarded the Army Safety Excellence Streamer, highlighting the unit’s unwavering dedication to the safety and well-being of its Soldiers.

This prestigious distinction is reserved for units that exemplify the Army’s highest safety standards. Over the past 12 consecutive months, the CASCOM LEA maintained a flawless record—free of any at-fault Class A or B mishaps—while also achieving 100 percent completion in Risk Management training across all personnel. Their accomplishment is not only a testament to leadership and vigilance, but also to a safety-first culture embraced from the top down.

“Our Soldiers understand that safety isn’t just a checklist—it’s a mindset,” said the LEA Detachment Sergeant SFC Dylan W. Thillemann. “This streamer reflects the discipline, professionalism, and care every member of our team brings to the mission.”

The Army Safety Excellence Streamer will be proudly displayed on the unit’s guidon for the next year, a visible reminder of what can be achieved when training, awareness, and accountability come together.

As the LEA continues to serve with honor, this award sets the benchmark for excellence—not only in safeguarding its Soldiers, but in setting the standard for others to follow.