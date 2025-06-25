RF-A 25-2: U.S. and allied forces advance joint training, strengthen readiness

Red Flag-Alaska 25-2, a Pacific Air Forces-directed field training exercise, concluded June 27 after two weeks of multinational flight operations over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex.



Hosted here with primary operations based out of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, the exercise brought together more than 1,500 service members and over 70 aircraft from the United States and three allied nations, all focused on improving interoperability, refining combat tactics and strengthening regional readiness.



Forces from the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, Republic of Korea Air Force, and the Belgian Special Forces, joined U.S. forces on the flightline and in the air, conducting integrated missions across the Alaska range.



“The PACAF objectives for Red-Flag 25-2 is principally the key integration of our partners and allies into our joint force,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Derrick Franck, RFA 25-2 deployed forces commander. “We are here to train in peace time with our Korean and Japanese [allies] and accomplish training objectives that show the dominance of air power in the 21st century.”



Their participation highlights the strength of long-standing alliances and reinforces a shared commitment to regional security, joint readiness and tactical integration in the Indo-Pacific.



“The heart of Red Flag today is that mission planning function of how we work together with multiple, different diverse background platforms and capabilities,” said Franck. “The best part of Red Flag is that should we have to fight tonight or take it north, we have already learned the lessons of how the ROKAF and JASDF operate and we know how to put that all together in a time of crisis.”



Now in its 50th year, Red Flag-Alaska continues to serve as a cornerstone of coalition airpower training in the Indo-Pacific. It aims to provide realistic, high-end scenarios designed to prepare aircrews and support personnel for expeditionary operations in contested environments.



The expansive 77,000 square miles of airspace in the JPARC remains unmatched for pushing the limits of integrated air combat training, especially for fifth-generation fighters like the F-35 Lightning II.



“The Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex is a national treasure,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Townsend, 354th Fighter Wing commander. “It is a tremendous air space that allows our air crew to execute their advanced tactics, techniques and procedures against a credible surface-to-air and air-to-air adversary.”



Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 strengthened joint airpower, deepened allied partnerships and ensured participating forces are better prepared to operate together in the Indo-Pacific.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2025 Date Posted: 06.27.2025 13:31 Story ID: 501716 Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US