Becoming One Team and One Mountain at Mountainfest 2025

FORT DRUM, New York (June 26, 2025) – Soldiers, families, and community members gathered across Fort Drum for Mountainfest 2025, a week-long celebration honoring the 10th Mountain Division’s history, combat readiness, and connection to the North Country.



Held annually, Mountainfest brings together competition, remembrance, outreach, and entertainment. This year’s event marked several significant milestones: the 80th anniversary of the division’s assault on Riva Ridge in World War II, the 40th anniversary of the unit’s activation at Fort Drum, and the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army.



The week began on Monday with a slate of sporting events that kicked off the Commander’s Cup competition. Soldiers competed in foot races, flag football, tug-of-war, kickball, and softball across Fort Drum. These events encouraged friendly rivalry between units, with points contributing to the overall championship.



Private First Class Corey Campbell, A Company, 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI), said the games were a refreshing way to connect across the ranks. “To me, Mountainfest is more like coming together as a team,” Campbell said. “Just competing with each other and other units to be successful. Meeting new people, not knowing who they are, then bonding together through sports is a pretty dope thing to do.”



“Anytime soldiers have the opportunity to compete, whether it’s on the sports field or in training, that builds the camaraderie across the division and the teamwork inside the units,” said Command Sgt. Maj. John Folger, senior enlisted advisor for the Division Artillery, 10th Mountain Division (LI).



The day ended with a crowd favorite: 10th Mountain Classic—the commander vs. command sergeant major softball game. Folger joked ahead of the matchup that the sergeants major were confident they’d walk away with a win, and by the final inning, they proved they were right.



Tuesday’s competitions continued, bringing energy and friendly rivalry to the fields. That evening, Soldiers and families gathered for a social event at The Peak, giving everyone a chance to unwind in a relaxed setting.



The following morning, the division launched the Maj. Gen. Lloyd E. Jones Ruck Challenge, the culminating event of the Commander’s Cup. Starting before sunrise, teams navigated a 10-station course designed to test strength, endurance and mountain warfare skills, with each task rooted in division history.



“This event isn’t just about winning, it's about honoring our Alpine Warrior Ethos and building esprit de corps,” said Folger. As the Ruck Challenge wrapped up, leaders welcomed local civic partners to a luncheon at Remington Park. The event provided an opportunity to express gratitude to the surrounding community for its continued support.



Later that evening, Gold Star Families gathered for a dinner in honor of their loved ones who had given their lives in service. The event is a solemn tradition that reflects the division’s continued commitment to remembering the fallen.



On Thursday, Soldiers laced up for a division run that brought together all brigades in formation. The early morning run underscored unity and readiness across the force.

Later in the day, Fort Drum hosted static displays and a live tactical demonstration on Division Hill. Spectators witnessed infantry maneuvers, artillery simulations, and helicopter operations designed to show the capabilities of the Army’s most deployed division.



For many Soldiers, Mountainfest is about building memories outside of the uniform. The week concluded with a concert by country artist Chris Rice and a fireworks display, closing out the festival with celebration and pride.



“'Climb to Glory' is more than just a motto,” said Maj. Gen. Scott Naumann, commanding general of the 10th Mountain Division (LI). “It’s a promise to never quit, to never fail, and to honor those who come after us,” he said, marking the close of this year’s Mountainfest.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2025 Date Posted: 06.27.2025 14:07 Story ID: 501710 Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Becoming One Team and One Mountain at Mountainfest 2025, by SPC Mariah Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.