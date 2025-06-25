Fort Bragg All American DUSTOFF performs first in-flight prehospital blood transfusion

Photo By Sgt. Eli Baker | Flight crew of Charlie Company, 3-82 General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB) in the...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Eli Baker | Flight crew of Charlie Company, 3-82 General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB) in the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), performed the in-flight prehospital blood transfusion outside of a combat zone within an active Army unit. Since the activation of the installation's whole blood program, flight medics have been authorized to transport blood and administer transfusions during aeromedical evacuations, signifying enhancements to patient survival and prehospital transport. see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. -The “All American” DUSTOFF company executes first in-flight whole blood transfusion over Fort Bragg Apr. 30.



Charlie Company of the 3-82 General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB), 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB) is the first active Army unit to perform an in-flight prehospital blood transfusion outside a combat zone. Also known as the Fort Bragg “All American”, DUSTOFF Charlie Company conducts medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) operations year-round to support the installation and the surrounding area. DUSTOFF is an acronym that stands for Dedicated Unhesitating Service to Our Fighting Troops and is synonymous with life-saving aeromedical evacuations.



Since the activation of the installation's whole blood program, flight medics have been authorized to transport blood and administer transfusions during aeromedical evacuations, which significantly improves patient survivability during prehospital transport. While whole blood transfusions are commonly performed in combat zones, this is the first of its kind.



On the afternoon of April 30, 2025, the company's operation cell received an urgent 9-line MEDEVAC request containing limited information: a critical condition patient in the vicinity of Mott Lake, N.C.



“When a 9-line drops, that becomes our number one priority”, stated Chief Warrant Officer 3 Duro, pilot-in-command. After receiving the MEDEVAC request, the crew, which included Chief Warrant Officer 3 Duro, Chief Warrant Officer 1 King, Staff Sergeant Beighley, and Corporal Sullivan, took action.



Beighley, the flight medic, prepared vital medical supplies. With nearly eleven years of training and experience, she learned to anticipate patient needs, including in-flight blood transfusions, now possible through the whole blood program activation. Sullivan, crew chief, and King, junior pilot, readied the aircraft with pre-flight procedures and safety checks while Duro determined the flight route. With limited information and mission urgency, Duro determined that securing a suitable landing zone (LZ) required intervention from Fort Bragg military police to manage ground traffic. The crew coordinated airspace with Simmon air traffic controllers and prepared with the Womack Army Medical Center (WOMACK) providers to expedite services upon arrival.



Within minutes of the MEDEVAC request, the duty crew hurried across the hangar at Simmons Army Airfield and took flight toward Mott Lake. Although each crew member had their own unique experiences, they all shared one commonality: this mission signified their first point of injury (POI) at Fort Bragg. It would also be the first time a medical evacuation included in-flight transportation and transfusion of whole blood above a military installation.



“This was my first call here and out of training as a sole provider,” said Beighley, “I was able to react accordingly and make the right decisions because I knew that I had a solid crew with me that day.”



Upon arrival, the duty crew quickly made judgments and coordinated with on-scene agencies, resulting in a safe aircraft landing. After receiving the Fort Bragg Emergency Medical Services (EMS) patient care report along with the patient, Beghiley assessed

that the patient required blood authorized from the whole blood program. During the transport, she had only minutes to provide critical medical interventions to improve the patient's outcome. Among them, Beighley executed the blood transfusion. The patient was successfully transferred to the Womack Army Medical Center for higher-level medical treatment.



King stated this MEDEVAC mission stood out among others because of intricate coordination with emergency services, supporting agencies, and crew synchronization, particularly between the flight medic and crew chief, which is essential to executing a successful

operation.



“In situations such as that call, we don’t have to ask questions. Everyone is prepared and knows what their role is,” said Sullivan.



Collaboration among the Womack Army Medical Center, Fort Bragg Range Operations Center, Fort Bragg Fire and Emergency Services, military police and Charlie Company are critical to medical evacuation success. The All-American DUSTOFF is committed to enhancing the standards of patient care during aeromedical operations by consistently achieving new milestones in performance.