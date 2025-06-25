'Awarenessgram': Suicide Prevention and Resource Awareness Selfies

Photo By Master Sgt. Arthur Wright | A member of the 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air National Guard, takes an...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Arthur Wright | A member of the 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air National Guard, takes an Awarenessgram at Joint Base Andrews, Md., on June 8, 2025. The District of Columbia National Guard’s Risk Reduction program has introduced suicide prevention selfies (Awarenessgram) as a tool to encourage those who may be unknowingly or knowingly facing mental health challenges to utilize the appropriate resources. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON – The District of Columbia National Guard Risk Reduction Program provides substance abuse prevention, suicide prevention services and risk reduction services and resources to D.C. National Guard service members to positively impact retention efforts, enhance combat readiness and reduce risk through trainings and mitigation strategies.



The DCNG Risk Reduction program is introducing suicide prevention selfies to raise awareness, connect with service members, offer support to those facing crisis and or life changing situations, and promote mental health literacy. The ‘Awarenessgram’ is a visual invitation that allows service members to seek support. The selfies are to encourage those who may be unknowingly or knowingly facing mental health challenges to utilize the appropriate resources. By openly providing information, selfies can encourage more open conversations about suicide prevention and help break down barriers to seeking help. The selfies will have images of service members directing their battle buddies to platforms with integrating tools that can help identify and support individuals in crisis, such as reporting features and crisis support lifelines.



In summary, the selfies will embody the three C's in suicide prevention which are Connection, Collaboration, and Choice:



• Connection: Involves making the person feel understood, validated, and not alone in their experience.



• Collaboration: Focuses on working together with the individual to explore options and develop a plan for coping and recovery.



• Choice: Empowers the individual by involving them in decisions about their care and recovery, respecting their autonomy.



Need Help?



• Call: 988 and press 1

• Visit: https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/

• Chat: Text with a Crisis Line responder - Send a text message to 838255 or through https://VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat



Additionally, the 988 Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24/7 in the U.S., and can be contacted using the below:



• Call: 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

• Visit: https://988lifeline.org/

• Chat: Text with a Crisis Line responder - Send a text message to 838255



DCARNG Religious Support



CH (COL) Vincent Commings - State Chaplain | 202-441-7875

vincent.a.cummings.mil@army.mil



CH (MAJ) Edward Lartey | 301-806-2894

edward.d.lartey.mil@army.mil



MSG Gary James | 240-346-5904

gary.w.james20.mil@army.mil



DCANG Religious Support



Lt Col Corwin Smith | 202-716-2695

corwin.smith.1@us.af.mil



Ensuring access to these potentially life-saving resources around the globe is an essential part of our commitment to "Taking Care of Our People." Toward this effort, these OCONUS numbers have been expanded to service command areas, which enables broader access to support services for service members, their families, and the greater military community in our overseas locations:



• Northern Command: Dial 988 then Press 1

• Indo-Pacific Command: Call +1 844-702-5493 (off base) or DSN 988 (on base)

• European Command: Call+ 1 844-702-5495 (off base) or DSN 988 (on base)

• Central Command: Call +1 855-422-7719 (off base) or DSN 988 (on base)

• Africa Command: Call +1 888-482-6054 (offbase) or DSN 988 (on base)

• Southern Command: Call+ 1 866-989-9599 (off base) or DSN 988 (on base)



Additional information can be found at https://www.veteranscrisisline.net