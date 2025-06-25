Camp Darby delegation completes Marche Internationale de Diekirch in Luxembourg

Courtesy Photo | A team of American and Italian Soldiers took part in the 57th annual International...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A team of American and Italian Soldiers took part in the 57th annual International March of Diekirch in Luxembourg this year to commemorate the liberation of Luxembourg in 1918 and 1944, including the Camp Darby Provost Marshal, Capt. Peyton Lange, Staff Sgt. Kirby Conner, Staff Sgt. Benjamin Henning and Italian soldier, Gradutato Aiutante Giacinto Tufilli. Photo courtesy: Capt. Lange. see less | View Image Page

PISA, Italy – A team of American and Italian Soldiers took part in the 57th annual International March of Diekirch in Luxembourg this year to commemorate the liberation of Luxembourg in 1918 and 1944, including the Camp Darby Provost Marshal, Capt. Peyton Lange, Staff Sgt. Kirby Conner, Staff Sgt. Benjamin Henning and Italian soldier, Gradutato Aiutante Giacinto Tufilli.



The “Marche Internationale de Diekirch” is an international marching event hosted by the Luxembourg Army and the city of Diekirch. Civilians must complete 20 km, while military members must complete 40 km during a two-day hike around the city.



“Every NATO event that you’re able to be a part of is a unique experience and when you can go to another country you haven’t been to with a team from Camp Darby, that’s even better,” said Capt. Lange. “We were able to meet people from all over, bond, exchange patches and share mutual experiences while hiking.”



After completing the march, Camp Darby’s delegation was awarded the “Medaille de Marche Internationale de Diekirch,” also known as the Diekirch Medal, a permanent foreign award from the Armed Forces of Luxembourg which is presented to those who complete the trek.



“The run was tough,” said Grd. A. Tufilli. “The environment and the people were beautiful; people were cheering and chatting before, after and during the march. I spoke with all kinds of people I never would have met otherwise - Canadian, Dutch, Ukrainian, Belgian. It was for sure the true spirit of NATO… In the end we are all human beings …. Everyone wants to live in peace, to be free, to be respected. This trip was so deep in this way.”



The group also took advantage of their historic location and visited the 101st Airborne Museum and Bastogne War Museum. “We stood where Easy Company were in their fox holes,” said Lange. “It really opens your eyes and makes you realize how important those individuals were and why everyone here honors them.”



It's one of the largest and most popular walking events in Europe, attracting nearly 8,000 participants from around the world.