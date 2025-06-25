Grissom DFAC powers up to fuel the force for REFORPAC 2025

Photo By Airman Hannah Bench | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jasmine Russell, 35th Force Support Squadron food service...... read more read more Photo By Airman Hannah Bench | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jasmine Russell, 35th Force Support Squadron food service operations manager, briefs dining facility personnel on manning expectations for Exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 26, 2025. The food service team is prepared to support an increase of almost 1,000 daily diners, reinforcing the 35th Fighter Wing’s ability to sustain combat operations during high-intensity contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench) see less | View Image Page

MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan – As the largest Pacific Air Forces exercise surges toward execution, the Grissom Dining Facility (DFAC) at Misawa Air Base is rising to meet the moment—preparing to serve more than 1,000 additional service members daily during Exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) in June, 2025.



After nearly a year of planning and coordination, the 35th Force Support Squadron’s food service team has launched a full-scale readiness effort to support the unprecedented influx of troops for REFORPAC.



“This is going to be our first time serving this scale of Airmen,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jasmine Russell, 35th Force Support Squadron food service operations manager. “Our job is to make sure they’re getting good quality food, quickly.”



To keep pace with the high operational tempo and evolving shift schedules, Grissom DFAC leadership is introducing new hours, updating signage, and implementing a “floor boss” system to ensure seamless dining operations aligned with around-the-clock mission requirements.



From managing table turnarounds to overseeing food lines, food service Airmen support the mission behind the scenes—enabling Airmen to refuel, reset and return to the fight.



“We are working to make sure everything flows well,” Russell said, “so that everyone can eat and relax before getting back to the mission.”



The Grissom team is working alongside the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron to facilitate REFORPAC participants, installing upgraded bulk-cooking equipment, including kettles, steamers and ovens. This additional equipment allows DFAC personnel to consistently serve a projected headcount of 1,300 personnel per meal.



In support of the U.S. Air Force’s “Go For Green” initiative, Grissom DFAC personnel are replacing the sandwich and specialty lines with an expanded grill and a larger salad bar to accommodate increased foot traffic and encourage healthier, performance-focused meal choices.



“It’s going to be an adjustment for our team, but we’re ready for it,” Russell said. “They’re able to handle anything that gets thrown their way.”



Beyond logistics, DFAC personnel know that food service plays a critical role in mission morale and combat effectiveness.



“Food drives morale. If an Airmen’s morale isn’t good because they don’t like the food, then they’re not going to perform as well,” Russell said. “We want to make sure that Airmen come in here and enjoy whatever meal they eat; so that they can get back out there and complete the mission.”



Through meticulous preparation and unwavering dedication, the Grissom Dining Facility stands ready to meet the demands of REFORPAC. By fueling the force with nutritious meals and seamless service, the DFAC plays a vital role in empowering the 35th Fighter Wing to maintain combat readiness and project airpower across the Indo-Pacific—demonstrating that every meal served is a mission accomplished.