Louisiana and Mississippi Locals Celebrate ‘Big’ for Army 250th Birthday

BATON ROUGE, La. — Reflective of the Secretary of the Army’s thoughts, local citizens across the U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion-Baton Rouge footprint celebrated 250-years of the U.S. Army’s commitment to its Nation, during the branch’s actual inception, the week of June 14.

This battalion is responsible for Army recruiting throughout Louisiana, Mississippi, and western Tennessee and locals celebrated with cake-cutting ceremonies, Future Soldier swear-ins and recognition from state and local municipalities.

“Our goal was threefold: maximize public participation; spread the message of the Army’s past, present, and future importance in defending this great nation; and lastly, inform the public about its life-changing benefits and opportunities that come with service,” Lt. Col. Nicholas M. James, Battalion Commander, U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion Baton Rouge.

Organized into 45 recruiting stations, the battalion leads eight (8) recruiting companies located in notable American cities: New Orleans, Memphis, Baton Rouge, Jackson, Shreveport, Hattiesburg, Tupelo and Lafayette—where Mayors and Governors were invited to recognize the day’s momentous occasion which acknowledged 250-years of service.

Local officials and communities responded to the invite handsomely.

“Each of our eight companies coordinated their own Army Birthday celebrations attended and supported by various state and local officials,” James said. “Many state and local officials honored our men and women with proclamations that will forever commemorate this momentous occasion.”

The battalion contacted each city in its area-of-responsibility, resulting in over 20 cities declaring June 14 as ‘Army Day’.

New Orleans Company

A few weeks of planning with the City of New Orleans mayoral staff unfurled an Army birthday celebration with Mayor Latoya Cantrell and staff presenting a proclamation to the New Orleans Company. Two active-duty Soldiers, 1st Lt. Michael Nickles and Sgt.1st Class Donavin Carey journeyed to New Orleans’ City Hall where a small presentation ceremony was held.

“The presentation went well, and the mayor’s staff was welcoming to our presence,” Nickels said. “ We had good conversation about the Army and its recruiting mission.”

Lafayette Company

Mayor-President Monique Blanco-Boulet extended her personal invitation to Soldiers from the Lafayette Recruiting Station to receive the Army’s 250th Birthday proclamation. The Army has special place in the City of Lafayette, especially considering Boulet’s ties to the Army as her son is currently a cadet at West Point.

Shreveport Company

This company consists of five (5) North Louisiana cities: Natchitoches, Bossier City, Alexandria, Monroe and Ruston. Here, Capt. Edwin Medina, Company Commander, made significant efforts to ensure each city not only presented proclamations, but also coordinated TV news appearances that highlighted festivities in each city.

“For each Army birthday event we planned, a birthday cake with the Army’s official birthday logo accompanied Soldiers for their engagements,” Medina said. “Cake-cutting is an enduring military tradition, and we were able to share that tradition with the people we serve.”

During the birthday of an Armed Forces branch, its servicemembers at commands and installations across the globe gather to slice and share cake, where the oldest and youngest enlisted personnel cut the ‘sweet treat’ simultaneously and together with one blade.

Jackson Company

Veterans and other community leaders from the greater-Jackson community celebrated with this company at the American Legion Post 112. As a community partner event, the Jackson Company celebrated the Army’s 250th birthday with food, cake and sharing old and new military stories.

“We had a great showing from the [Jackson] community,” Capt. Kristian Bellew, Jackson Army Recruiting Company Commander, said. “ The engagement helped strengthen relations with the community itself and partners, like the American Legion.”

Hattiesburg Company

With an abundance of support from local municipalities and veterans, Capt. Kinsey Johnson, Hattiesburg Recruiting Company Commander organized birthday revelries with the Hattiesburg City Council and members of Chapter 62 of the Disabled American Veterans organization (DAV).

Baton Rouge Battalion (HQ)

The headquarters of the battalion, located in its namesake city of Baton Rouge, planned a sizable celebration with a student rock band, Future and Active-Duty Soldiers, cake-cutting ceremony, Army technology and the State of Louisiana Governor’s Office, City of Baton Rouge and City of St. George, on June 12.

For the battalion’s celebration, a band of talented high school students, members of the School of Rock, entertained friends, families, Soldiers and Veterans on stage. Students performed as a cover band, playing Top Billboard 100 hits from the 80s, 90s and early 2000s.

“Love and support from the community were crucial to making a memorable celebration…we cannot thank those who lent a hand in putting this together enough,” James said. “Our Army Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) partners, local businesses, volunteer organizations, and community leaders truly went out of there way for us.”

Early morning before the event, uniformed active-duty Soldiers went live with a local Baton Rouge news station to promote and announce the celebration and over 100 guests from the ‘Capital City’ showed-up to the 250th birthday celebration.

“While it was a celebration, we took the time to make sure people who came also understood and felt a deep sense of gratitude and patriotism,” Capt. Terron Riggins, Baton Rouge Company Commander, said.

Guests were able to witness nine (9) young Future Soldiers swear in, taking their Oath of Enlistment in front of their friends, families and community.

In addition, Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Soldiers from the 705th EOD company featured an Army robotics system; the Man Transportable Robotic System Increment II (MTRS II) at the block party.

“Showcasing Army technology, currently use by the force, was both educational and relevant to growing emphasis and importance of STEM-based education and job opportunities in today's society,” James said. "Hopefully, we generated interest amongst our tech-driven youth.”

This robotic system is a remotely operated, man-transportable, robotic system, providing an at-distance capability to detect and confirm presence, identify disposition, and counter hazards, ultimately giving a foundational ability to carry various platform payloads in support the Army’s mission.

Staff from the State of Louisiana Governor’s Office showed their complete gratitude for the Army’s recruiting efforts.

The state’s ‘Army Day’ proclamation was read aloud to Louisiana citizens who cheered upon recognizing what the day had become.

“It was far too important of an occasion to let pass by,” Dan Brignac, Director of Constituent Services-Office of Governor Jeff Landry, said. “ We were more than happy to do this for the Army.”

Distinguishing the day’s celebration to observe the Army’s past would not have been full circle without support from local Army Veterans.

“It is widely understood that once a young man or woman raises their right hand in service to our Nation, they are joining a time-honored tradition of selfless service,” James said. “Today’s celebration would lack meaning without the presence of our many veterans and the recognition of their numerous sacrifices.”

The U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion-Baton Rouge extends deep gratitude to the following Veterans and community organizations for their support:

Baton Rouge Vet Center

Outreach Veterans

Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System

American Legion 2605

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7017

Military Order of the Purple Heart

East Baton Rouge Parish Library Book Mobile

Book for Boots, Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana, Chapter 1

For more information or to coordinate an interview with uniformed, active-duty personnel please contact our office with the information above or (225) 316-0338.

-30-

About Us: U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion, Baton Rouge is responsible for all Army recruiting in Louisiana, Mississippi, and western Tennessee. Our 330-member field recruiting force is organized into eight recruiting companies with 45 recruiting stations, and we cover approximately 103,874 square miles of territory while searching for America’s best volunteers who will enable the Army to win a complex world. 10101 Park Rowe Avenue, Suite 575, Baton Rouge, LA 70810. Send us an Email.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2025 Date Posted: 06.26.2025 16:54 Story ID: 501629 Location: LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Louisiana and Mississippi Locals Celebrate ‘Big’ for Army 250th Birthday, by Jonathan Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.