NHRC Researchers Win 2025 Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientists and Engineers of the Year Award

Photo By Danielle Cazarez | SAN DIEGO (June 25, 2025) Command Readiness Endurance and Watchstanding (CREW) team, led by Naval Health Research Center's (NHRC) Principal Investigator Dr. Rachel Markwald, receives 2025 Dr. Delores M. Etter Award in the category of Teams Collaborating Across the Department of Navy. While the awards ceremony was held virtually online, Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific, presented the award to the team. (U.S. Navy photo by Danielle Cazarez)

SAN DIEGO – Two research teams from Naval Health Research Center’s (NHRC) warfighter performance department win the Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Research, Development and Acquisition) 2025 Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientists and Engineers of the Year award. These awards are presented to Navy civilian and military scientists in recognition for their contributions to the Navy and Department of Defense (DoD).



In the category of Teams Collaborating Across the Department of Navy, the Command Readiness Endurance and Watchstanding (CREW) team, and the Expeditionary Cognitive Science (ExCS) Group’s Marksmanship Study take home the honors.



The CREW team, led by NHRC's Principal Investigator Dr. Rachel Markwald, is developing an operational fatigue risk management system that uses wearable biometric devices, such as rings or watches, to collect sleep data to monitor fatigue risk and sailor readiness. In addition to the wearable devices, the CREW system includes secure, off-line hubs and a processor on the ship to passively transfer and process the sailors’ data to provide leadership with near real-time sleep and fatigue data to inform operational decision making with minimal burden to sailors.



NHRC’s second Etter award winner went to the ExCS Group, led by Dr. Timothy Dunn, for his team’s work on directly enhancing and modernizing marksmanship assessment and training across the United States Marine Corps. Over the last several years, Dunn’s ExCS team led the design, testing, and deployment of four cornerstone capabilities which included the Joint Marksmanship Assessment Package, used across the DoD for high-resolution marksmanship assessment.



“Having won two Etter awards, really exemplifies the impact NHRC scientists have on not just health and performance of our service members, but on readiness of our sailors and certainly on advancing lethality with the work our scientists do with Marine Infantry, and marksmanship standards.



It also highlights, as Dr. Etter stated so clearly, the role models our navy scientists play in educating the future generation of scientists through STEM engagement. I am very proud of both Dr. Markwald and Dr. Dunn for their tireless efforts leading both teams,” exclaimed Dr. Kenneth Earhart, NHRC Chief Science Executive.



NHRC, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, supports Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter readiness and lethality with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health challenges U.S. military population faces on the battlefield, at-sea, home and abroad.