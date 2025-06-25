Navy EXMED, Air Force, Train for Joint Operations

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Moira Esquivel | Master Sgt. Justin Staten, aerospace medical service craftsman, assigned to...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Moira Esquivel | Master Sgt. Justin Staten, aerospace medical service craftsman, assigned to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, discusses aeromedical evacuation to Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Taylor Plantikow and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Zachary Miller, staff instructors at Naval Expeditionary Medicine Warfighter Development Center (NEMWDC) May 12, 2025. As subject matter experts in En-Route Care System (ERCS), Plantikow and Miller support the development and execution of high-fidelity medical scenarios that prepare teams for real-world operations. This integrated training brought together Navy and Air Force medical personnel to practice enhancing interoperability and improving casualty evacuation readiness across services. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Moira Esquivel) see less | View Image Page

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – Airmen from March Air Reserve Base, California, and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, recently trained with Navy medical personnel in a joint integration training event with the Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) at the Naval Expeditionary Medicine Warfighter Development Center (NEMWDC), May 9-12, 2025.

The training focused on streamlining patient movement and field medical readiness for joint operations.





“This is the first time we’ve integrated Air Force personnel into our EMF training at this scale,” said Lt. Cmdr. Lauren Resendiz, operations officer at NEMWDC. “It was a significant step forward in strengthening joint partnership and building a more capable, flexible medical force that can respond together in any environment.”





Throughout the event, medical teams from March Air Force Base, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, and EMF Juliet based in Portsmouth, Virginia, conducted triage, trauma care, and patient movement side-by-side in simulated austere environments. The training emphasized interoperability between Navy and Air Force medical teams, highlighting shared protocols, including the Joint Trauma System and the Clinical Practice Guides, and enhancing communication in fast-paced scenarios.





“This training helped bridge the gap between our services,” said Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Taylor Plantikow, En-Route Care System Program Manager, “We learned how the Air Force operates during patient transport, and they gained insight into how we manage care on the ground—it made both teams stronger.”

Each scenario was designed to reflect the complexities of real-world missions, providing participants a clearer understanding of the demands of delivering life-saving care under pressure. The training better prepared these joint forces to respond together in future operations.





“Our responsibility is to set up expeditionary staging facilities that support the Navy’s EMF and the Air Force’s Expeditionary Medical Support (EXMEDS),” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Justin Staten, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. “Since the Air Force is primarily responsible for all fixed-wing aeromedical evacuations, it’s critical that we’re able to interface with our sister services, speak the same language, and understand each other—so we can get patients evacuated as quickly as possible.”





The teams culminated the training with live litter carries to a C-130 load zone, conducting safe and efficient patient transport from point of injury to higher level care. They also simulated a complete evacuation chain by loading and staging patients on a transport bus.





NEMWDC, located at Camp Pendleton, is a center of excellence for unit-level medical training to ensure readiness for future operations. The center's training programs are critical to preparing medical personnel for the challenges of combat and contingency operations.