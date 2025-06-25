Navy Exchange Service Command Announces Retail and Hospitality Excellence Awards

The Navy Exchange Service Command announced on June 25, 2025, the winners of its Bingham retail award and its Carlson and Zumwalt hospitality awards for 2024.

“These awards recognize our locations and associates for the exemplary job they do each and every day in support of our Navy, our warfighters and families,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer of NEXCOM. “We know that our NEXs and hotels offer the quality of life benefits our patrons deserve, especially when serving far from home. We take immense pride in serving those who serve.”

The Edward E. Carlson Award is awarded to the Navy Lodge that has the highest scores in guest and associate satisfaction, operations, quality assurance assessment and financial performance. The 2024 Navy Lodge of the Year grand winner is Navy Lodge Rota, Spain. The winner in the medium category is Navy Lodge Patuxent River, Maryland; and Navy Lodge Yokosuka, Japan, received the award for the large category.

Three outstanding Navy Gateway Inns and Suites were awarded the Admiral Elmo R. Zumwalt Award for Excellence in Housing and Lodging Management. The award recognizes installations that provide exceptional facilities, amenities and service to their guests and for consistent superior management in all functional areas in lodging operation. The winners of the 2024 Admiral Elmo R. Zumwalt Award for Excellence are Navy Gateway Inns & Suites Sasebo, Japan; Navy Gateway Inns & Suites Chinhae, South Korea; and Navy Gateway Inns & Suites Kittery, Maine.

“Our associates work hard every day to ensure their guests receive the best hospitality experience possible during their stay,” said Ron Loman, Senior Vice President, NEXCOM Hospitality Group. “We want our hotels to be our guests’ primary choice when traveling. We accomplish this by offering high quality, well designed stays, staffed by the best in the hospitality industry.”

The Bingham Award recognizes outstanding performance in NEX operations, customer service and community support. Established in 1979, the Bingham Award is named in honor of the late Capt. W.H. Bingham, Supply Corps, U.S. Navy Reserve. Capt. Bingham was the Chief Executive Officer of R.H. Macy’s Company and was appointed by the Secretary of the Navy in 1946 to lead an advisory board for the establishment of NEXCOM. The 2024 Bingham Award winners and runners up are:

CATEGORY 1 (sales over $47 million)

Winner: Naval Station Great Lakes, Illinois

Runner Up: Naval Base Kitsap, Washington

CATEGORY 2 (sales $26 - $47 million)

Winner: Naval Base Coronado, North Island, California

Runner Up: Naval Submarine Base New London, Connecticut

CATEGORY 3 (sales $14 - $26 million)

Winner: Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, California

Runner Up: Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island

CATEGORY 4 (sales $8.5 - $14 million)

Winner: Naval Base Point Loma, California

Runner Up: Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas

CATEGORY 5 (sales $4 - $8.5 million)

Winner: Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, California

Runner Up: Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, Virginia

CATEGORY 6 (sales $2.3 - $4 million)

Winner: Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Northwest Annex, Virginia

Runner Up: Naval Medical Center San Diego, California

CATEGORY 7 (sales $1.2 - $2.3 million)

Winner: Naval Support Activity Panama City, Florida

Runner Up: Naval Support Activity South Potomac, Indian Head, Maryland

CATEGORY 8 (sales $700,000 - $1.2 million)

Winner: Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas

Runner Up: Headquarters Marine Corps, Henderson Hall, Virginia

CATEGORY 9 (sales under $700,000)

Winner: Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach, California

Runner Up: Naval Support Facility Deveselu, Romania

“These NEX locations are truly exemplary at what they do – supporting our patrons,” said Jason Rosenberg, Senior Vice President, NEXCOM Operations Group. “Our NEX locations work closely with their base leadership to support quality of life for their local military community. In recognition of this important partnership, the Bingham Award is presented to both the NEX and installation.”

NEXCOM enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy quality of life mission by providing essential products, services and hospitality for military communities worldwide. NEXCOM effectively sustains the Fleet and military families by way of NEX military retail stores, Ship's Store Program, Telecommunications Program Office, Uniform Program Management Office, Navy Clothing & Textile Research Facility and the Hospitality Group that supports permanent change of station, temporary duty and leisure travel.

