B-29 Memorial Ceremony honors Airmen, deepens US–Japan bonds

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing along with members of the Japan Air Self‑Defense Force and community officials gathered atop Mount Shizuhata, June 21, 2025, for the annual B‑29 Memorial Ceremony. The event paid tribute to 23 U.S. aircrew members killed in a midair collision on June 20, 1945, during a B‑29 Superfortress air raid over Shizuoka, which also claimed nearly 2,000 Japanese civilian lives.



First held in 1972, and continuously supported by U.S. service members ever since, the ceremony serves as a lasting tribute to the fallen Airmen and civilians, honoring their sacrifice while reinforcing the enduring bond between the U.S. and Japan.



“This year we are honored to welcome participants from Yokota Air Base, as well as guests from the United States mainland and other countries,” said Dr. Hiroya Sugano, the ceremony’s host. “Your presence has made this ceremony all the more meaningful.”



During the event, attendees showed respect for the fallen by laying flowers and burning a ritual incense offering. They also poured bourbon and sake on the memorial monuments as a symbol of American and Japanese remembrance.



“We are at a time now when the U.S.-Japan alliance has never been more important or as powerful,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374 AW commander. “We remember the struggle that forged this bond and remain dedicated to working tirelessly to ensure peace through strength.”



The ceremony reaffirmed a commitment to peace and mutual understanding with both American and Japanese counterparts coming together to honor the lives lost in 1945. It also served as an example of how two nations can come together in the aftermath of their struggle and go forward to form an enduring alliance.

