Field-Tested: 10th Mountain Division Competes for Commander’s Cup

Photo By Sgt. Alexandria Halbert | Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Alexandria Halbert | Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division (LI), firemen carry casualties in the Maj. Gen. Lloyd E. Jones Ruck Challenge at Fort Drum, New York, June 25, 2025. The culminating event of the Commander’s Cup Championship during Mountain Fest 2025, the ruck challenge tests teams on physical endurance, warrior tasks, and alpine skills across a 10-event course inspired by division history. The competition aimed to build unit cohesion, esprit de corps, and honor the Alpine Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandria Halbert) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (June 25, 2025) – The cheers were loud, the competition fierce, and the camaraderie unmistakable as Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division (LI) took to the fields for the Commander’s Cup Championship, held June 23–25, 2025, during Mountain Fest at Fort Drum, New York.



Held annually, the Commander’s Cup is the division’s premier sporting event. This spirited face-off between units blends athleticism, morale-building, and military pride. This year’s lineup included flag football, softball, kickball, tug of war, ruck marches, and foot races, all designed to push Soldiers physically and mentally while reinforcing unit cohesion.



“We’re here to have fun, represent our unit, and kick some butt,” said Spc. Dylan Yeck, assigned to the 214th Military Police Company. “When we come together like this, it reminds us why we train hard and push each other. You feel the motivation across every team.”



Units rotated through events under the hot June sun, vying for points in every competition to secure the overall Commander’s Cup title. Whether hauling a rope in tug of war or sprinting into the end zone during flag football, the mission was clear: compete hard, represent the unit, and strengthen the team.



“This is my first time being here, and I’m hoping I’ll do it next year too,” said Pfc. Vanshawn Jones, assigned to B Company, 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment. “We’re out here to win and boost morale. Events like this bring people together and keep everyone motivated.”



Command Sgt. Maj. John Folger, senior enlisted leader of the 10th Mountain Division Artillery, emphasized the value of competition among the ranks.



“Anytime Soldiers have the opportunity to compete and try to win something, that builds camaraderie across the division and strengthens teamwork within the units,” said Folger. “It’s healthy, it’s fun, and ultimately, we’re trying to win a series of events.”



At the heart of the Commander’s Cup is the idea that shared competition builds lasting bonds. These events do more than entertain. They reinforce the mission, sharpen discipline, and contribute to overall readiness.



“I’m just another Soldier, right?” Folger added. “So anytime I have the opportunity to compete, it’ll be fun, but it’ll also be competitive, especially when you put commanders against sergeants major. Looking to have fun and ultimately come out with a win.”



By the end of the championship, worn-out Soldiers stood a little taller, their units a little tighter, and their sense of pride stronger. The Commander’s Cup was not just about points. It was about what happens when competition builds connection.



The winning unit will be revealed during tomorrow’s award ceremony—stay tuned for the big announcement and final results.