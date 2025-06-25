Shaw Air Force Base expands educational opportunities for Airmen, celebrates Troy University grand opening

Education took center stage here Tuesday as base leadership, community partners and academic representatives gathered for the official grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony of Troy University’s new on-base location.

The ceremony marked a significant milestone in the enduring partnership between the U.S. Air Force and Troy University, a relationship that has supported military education initiatives for nearly six decades.

“It is an incredible opportunity for us to include now a fourth university for our Airmen to learn from,” said Col. Hugh Walker, 20th Fighter Wing deputy commander and acting wing commander.

Troy University has been a partner in military education since 1965, and is currently offering more than 40 undergraduate and 90 graduate degree programs tailored to the needs of Airmen and their families.

“When we watch the way the world is changing, from geopolitical events to technology advancements, this type of (hybrid) learning is critical,” said Walker. “This opportunity with Troy University gives Airmen a chance to achieve higher education goals on their own time.”

Shaw has three other on-base academic partners - University of South Carolina Sumter, Embry‑Riddle Aeronautical University Worldwide, and University of Maryland Global Campus - aimed at strengthening Shaw’s commitment to developing resilient Airmen and advancing a robust educational hub tailored to the needs of today’s warfighters.

