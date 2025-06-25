USS Comstock Change of Command

Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO — The Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45) held a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO — The Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45) held a change of command ceremony aboard the ship’s flight deck at Naval Base San Diego, Jun. 12. Cmdr. Raymond T. Ball Jr., a native of Rockledge, Florida, relieved Cmdr. Byron Stocks, from Anchorage, Alaska, as commanding officer. see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO — The Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45) held a change of command ceremony aboard the ship’s flight deck at Naval Base San Diego, Jun. 12.



Cmdr. Raymond T. Ball Jr., a native of Rockledge, Florida, relieved Cmdr. Byron Stocks, from Anchorage, Alaska, as commanding officer.



"Serving as Commanding Officer of USS Comstock has been one of the greatest honors of my life," said Stocks. "This ship, and more importantly, her crew, represent the very best of our Navy”.



Prior to assuming command of Comstock in August 2023, Stocks served 18 months as the executive officer.



As Comstock’s commanding officer, Stocks guided the crew through a rigorous training cycle, two patrols in the 7th Fleet area of operation, and multiple exercises, including Tiger Triumph and Balikatan.



Before turning over command to Ball, Stocks said to the crew, "You’re gaining a leader who is ready to take you to the next level. Trust him. Back him. And together, you will keep pushing this ship to new heights.”



Ball enlisted in the United States Navy in 1999. He completed a tour at Marine Corps Air Station in Cherry Point, North Carolina, advancing to Religious Program Specialist Second Class and earning his Fleet Marine Force Specialist qualification. In 2006, Ball was commissioned via the Seaman to Admiral (STA-21) program.



After commissioning, Ball served aboard USS Farragut (DDG 99), USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 70), USS Mustin (DDG 89), USS Antietam (CG 54), USS John S McCain (DDG 56), and USS Lake Erie (CG 70). He holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from The Citadel and a Master’s in Business from Naval Postgraduate School.



Ball addressed the crew for the first time as commanding officer, thanking Stocks and providing a positive outlook for Comstock’s future.



“I want to begin by expressing my heartfelt gratitude to Cmdr. Stocks for his exemplary leadership and dedication to this command,” said Ball. “Together, let us continue to uphold the proud legacy of this command and make history together."



Comstock is homeported in San Diego and is a part of Amphibious Squadron 1. Amphibious Squadron 1 is one of three amphibious squadrons in Expeditionary Strike Group 3.

ESG-3 plans and directs maritime expeditionary operations to deter adversaries, assure allies and partners, support civilian authority at home and abroad to save lives and relieve human suffering, and on order, defeat enemies.