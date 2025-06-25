Hundreds attend DLA Distribution Susquehanna hiring event in New Cumberland

More than 450 career seekers attended a Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, hiring event at the Susquehanna Club in New Cumberland, June 24.



The career fair, held in two sessions, aimed to connect individuals with federal government career opportunities. The DLA Distribution human resources team conducted numerous on-site interviews for positions including material handlers, material examiners and identifiers, distribution process workers, supply technicians, packers and deployable personnel.



"We were thrilled with the turnout and the high level of interest in joining the DLA Distribution Susquehanna team," said Navy Capt. Andy Henwood, commander, DLA Distribution Susquehanna, Pennsylvania. "We understand there are other warehouse opportunities in central Pennsylvania, but at DLA, you're part of something bigger. Here, you're not just handling inventory. You're directly supporting our warfighters, both at home and abroad."



DLA Distribution, the Department of Defense’s joint storage and distribution provider, offers employees opportunities for growth, skill development and advancement. Benefits include competitive salaries, health and retirement plans, paid leave and career advancement opportunities.



For those who were unable to attend the hiring event, applications are still being accepted online. Interested individuals are encouraged to create an account and submit resumes at USAJOBS https://www.usajobs.gov/job/838098200.



Available positions at DLA Distribution Susquehanna and Mechanicsburg locations include:

• Material Handler, WG-5

• Materials Examiner & Identifier, WG-6

• Distribution Process Worker, WG-5

• Packer, WG-5

• Deployable Depot, WG-6

• Material Handler, WG-5 (Mechanicsburg)

• Supply Technician, GS-6 (Mechanicsburg)



DLA Distribution supports America's military and other federal agencies with more than 9,200 employees in eight countries, 20 states and all combatant commands. More information about DLA is available at www.dla.mil/distribution.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2025 Date Posted: 06.25.2025 14:03 Story ID: 501499 Location: NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hundreds attend DLA Distribution Susquehanna hiring event in New Cumberland, by Dorie Heyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.